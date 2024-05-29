Porsche Brooklyn Hosts Gowns & Cayenne

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 4, 2024, "Gowns & Cayenne" at Porsche Brooklyn in Industry City. All the attendees dressed to impress at the perfectly executed event. A wide array of Porsche Cayenne was on display, a perfect accent to the event.

DJ T. Boogie got the soiree jumping, and top female deejay DJ Nickiee kept it going with a nice blend of EDM, 80s, R&B, and hip-hop. The DJ mixes had this elegant crowd in a deep groove. The vibe was electric, with the who's who of New York City moving on the dance floor.

Amidst the lively atmosphere, guests could pause, mingle, and indulge in a delectable array of hor d'oeuvres and refreshing cocktails, courtesy of Li Bon and ForLife Tequila.

The only way to end this night was to speed away in a fabulous Porsche. For more information, visit https://www.porschebrooklyn.com.

