Porsche Consulting, Inc. Appoints Jared Bennett Feiger as Next Chief Executive Officer

"After a very challenging year in 2020 that ended with a successful turnaround for the business, 2021 has seen Porsche Consulting's best start in its ten-year history in North America. I know that Jared will continue to further build on this success given his experience and the amazing team we have assembled," said Radowski.

Porsche Consulting, Inc., based in Atlanta, GA, announced the appointment of Jared Feiger as the next President and CEO.

As an affiliate of Porsche AG, Porsche Consulting, Inc. has the unique opportunity to leverage insights from a leading automotive group that provides a competitive advantage to its clients. Since the firm launched in 2011, it has continued to grow its service offerings with clients ranging from medium-sized companies to large corporations in the automotive, aerospace, transportation, and industrial goods industries, as well as financial services, consumer goods, retail, life sciences, and construction. With an emphasis on major strategic transformations, performance improvement, and innovative capacity enhancements, the firm has established itself as a clear leader in helping companies to drive measurable results. In addition to offices currently in Atlanta and Palo Alto, the North American subsidiary will soon expand its footprint with a third US office.

"As Porsche Consulting in the US celebrates ten years, it has established itself as one of America's best management consulting firms," says Eberhard Weiblen, CEO of the German parent company Porsche Consulting GmbH based in Stuttgart. "As the next CEO, Jared will lead Porsche Consulting in North America as it navigates continued growth while supporting its clients in major transformations."

"As Porsche Consulting crosses the 10-year mark in North America, I am excited to join and lead the team in its next chapter and showcase the strengths and talents of our people," said Feiger. "Together, we will drive the highest possible client impact, support clients across industries on their most pressing strategic issues and build upon the success of the brand and business as one of the most dynamic, results-oriented, and value generating consultancies around."

For media inquiries, please contact Devane Trogstad at [email protected]

As founder of Consulutions, a technology and management consulting company, Feiger provided academic, legal, and business services to numerous clients since 1995. After graduating from law school, Feiger joined Sullivan & Cromwell LLP before moving to Accenture's strategy consulting practice in 2011, followed by the Boston Consulting Group in 2014. As a partner at BCG, he served as an expert in strategic transformations and other large-scale change efforts, including merger integrations and turnarounds. He led some of BCG's most impactful and biggest ever programs in the automotive, consumer, high-tech, and industrial services sectors. Feiger has a proven track record of facilitating growth strategy innovations, developing cross-functional solutions that harness the full potential of an organization, and driving high impact, sustainable change. He holds a JD from New York University School of Law and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Porsche Consulting, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Porsche Consulting, Inc. operates on the principle of "Strategic Vision, Smart Implementation," with a mission to drive measurable results that deliver a competitive advantage to its clients. Leveraging its insight and unique position with a leading automotive group, its management consulting experts support companies worldwide, primarily with major strategic transformations, performance improvement, and innovative capacity enhancements. Clients range from medium-sized companies to large corporations in the automotive, aerospace, transportation, and industrial goods industries, as well as financial services, consumer goods, retail, life sciences, and construction. Porsche Consulting, Inc. is a subsidiary of Porsche Consulting GmbH and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with an additional office in Palo Alto, CA.

Please visit www.porsche-consulting.com to learn more.

Follow us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/porsche-consulting-/

SOURCE Porsche Consulting, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.porsche-consulting.com

