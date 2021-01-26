Porsche Design introduces Patrick Dempsey as new eyewear ambassador

"Porsche has always held a special place in my life. Whether as a race car driver or co-owner of a racing team, the brand radiates a special passion for me and the feeling to strive for top performance, which I always felt connected to. I am very happy to be part of the lifestyle world of Porsche Design outside of motor sport and to represent Porsche Design Eyewear as a brand ambassador in 2021," says Patrick Dempsey.

"We are proud to partner with Patrick Dempsey, who is not only a world-renowned movie and television star but someone who was born with a passion for motor sport. This is a perfect combination and it makes him the ideal ambassador for Porsche Design. His authenticity and international fame will help us to further increase visibility for our eyewear category worldwide and have a positive effect on overall brand awareness," says Jan Becker, CEO Porsche Design Group.

The 2021 Porsche Design Eyewear image campaign, featuring Patrick Dempsey, will highlight four models of the brand's new timeless and innovative sunglasses and prescription glasses. Kicking off the campaign, and currently available in stores, are the new Porsche Design P'8688 (A) Liquid Titanium glasses with VISION DRIVE™ lens technology – the perfect pair of sunglasses when hitting the road.

P'8688 (A) Liquid Titanium sunglasses with VISION DRIVE™ Polarized XTR lens technology

Patrick Dempsey knows from personal experience as a passionate race car driver just how important clear vision is when behind the wheel. The innovative VISION DRIVE™ lens technology makes the new Porsche Design P'8688 (A) sunglasses the perfect accessory on the road. The sunglasses, as seen on the actor in the first campaign visuals, are perfect for all road and weather conditions due to VISION DRIVE™ Polarized XTR lenses. The glasses not only feature a high-performance polarization filter and UV400 protection, but a contrast-enhancer that absorbs blue light components better than conventional lenses. This innovative feature increases overall color perception, contrast and glare protection, a decisive optical advantage without compromising a timeless, stylish appearance. The frame is made of 100 percent ultra-light titanium and, in combination with three-dimensionally shaped temples, creates a bold yet minimalistic look.

The P'8688 (A) with VISION DRIVE™ Polarized XTR lenses are now available in Porsche Design Stores, at selected opticians and specialist eyewear stores, as well as online at http://www.porsche-design.com/ and retail for $635 (RRP).

About Porsche Design:

In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche created one of the most iconic design objects in contemporary history: the Porsche 911. Following his vision to take the principles and myth of Porsche beyond the automotive world, he created the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972. His philosophy and design language can still be seen in all Porsche Design products today. Every Porsche Design product stands for extraordinary precision and perfection, boasts a high level of technological innovation, and seamlessly combines intelligent functionality and puristic design. Created by Studio F. A. Porsche in Austria, our products are sold worldwide in over 130 Porsche Design stores, high-end department stores, exclusive specialist retailers and online at www.porsche-design.com.

