Porsche Digital Expands in U.S. With Atlanta Office Focused on North America Projects

Porsche Digital Inc. in Atlanta will open August 1 at the headquarters of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA). Sharing the same location with PCNA will help the new cross-functional team of product owners, user experience designers, software developers and business analysts focus on North American customer and business requirements. In particular, Porsche Digital Atlanta will work on two key solutions: the customer portal My Porsche and a digital sales platform for a multitude of new online commerce and digital services.

"The digital Porsche customer experience has to be as superb as the car itself, which is why we are continuing to speed up our transformation from purely a 'hardware' maker to a software company as well," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "The Atlanta team will collaborate with the global project organization from a local market perspective to make sure the best new digital tools are also customized to our users."

Porsche Digital Inc. decided to extend its footprint within the PCNA headquarters to work hand-in-hand with the other local business units of Porsche, but also because of Atlanta's local tech talent and its robust and constantly growing startup and tech sector.

A modern and state-of-the-art workspace is currently under construction which will allow the teams to collaborate in a creative and vibrant environment, using the latest technology while being close to the Porsche core business. With the new office and continued growth in Silicon Valley, Porsche Digital Inc. expects to have as many as 45 employees total in the U.S. within the next year.

"North America is home to both a highly engaged Porsche enthusiast base and some of the world's leading tech talent," said Stefan Zerweck, Chief Operating Officer of Porsche Digital GmbH, the parent of the U.S. organization. "It makes sense to deepen our team capabilities and our business roots in this market."

Porsche Digital GmbH is headquartered in Ludwigsburg, Germany, with a network of teams in Berlin, Shanghai, Tel Aviv and Silicon Valley. The fully-owned Porsche subsidiary was founded in 2016 and has since grown to around 120 employees worldwide. Part of their mission is to identify and develop digital customer experiences, products and business areas. Porsche Digital also plays a central role as the interface between Porsche and innovators worldwide, venturing and scouting for the latest trends, new technologies, and suitable partners.

An overview of career opportunities is available below.

Porsche Digital - Backend Software Developer, Atlanta

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1401900105

Porsche Digital - Backend Software Developer, San Jose

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1373756241

Porsche Digital - Development Product Owner, Atlanta

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1395954203

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 191 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

For Porsche apps: http://www.porsche.com/usa/entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.porsche.com

