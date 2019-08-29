Porsche Expands New Mobility Models 'Passport' & 'Drive' To More North American Cities

"Why is Porsche creating new mobility models? Because consumers increasingly want more flexibility, more individual choice, and to have this on their mobile devices. We want these consumers to have the same superb level of Porsche experience that we provide for our customers who buy or lease," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA.

"This innovative approach to the Porsche experience has already opened the door to an entirely new clientele. In our first year and a half, more than 80 percent of Passport members in the Atlanta pilot were not previous Porsche owners," Zellmer said.

In the Passport program, the Atlanta pilot that launched in late 2017 has found that the average subscription is about four months, with the most common reason for suspending membership being extended travel plans. This indicates that the month-to-month model provides the flexibility customers desire.

Passport users swap models on average 2.5 times per month. Over 50 percent of members flip their vehicles at home, close to 30 percent swap their vehicle at work, and the remaining swaps occur in other locations, such as a coffee shop or restaurant.

The technology platform for the program will be managed by Clutch Technologies, who have been part of the pilot from the start. The expansion of Passport and Drive includes a new role for Porsche dealer partners in all five cities, who will oversee the customer experience and the fleet, including white-glove vehicle delivery and maintenance.

Porsche Passport details

To sign up, interested customers can download the Porsche Passport app available on Apple and Android devices to apply for a membership, go to the website porschepassport.com, or call (888) 369-9904. Passport requires an activation fee of $595, and membership approval is dependent on a background and credit check. Sign up is now open for all five cities, with vehicle deliveries already available for Atlanta and shortly in the remaining locations. Once in the program, members can also use the Porsche Passport app to schedule same-day or future vehicle exchanges.

Porsche Drive details

Prices for Porsche Drive range from $269 (+ taxes and fees) for four hours in a Macan or 718 Cayman or Boxster, to $2,909 (+ taxes and fees) for weekly usage of a 911. To reserve a Porsche Drive vehicle, customers can use the Passport app, go to the website www.porschedrive.us, or call (888) 490-9077.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

