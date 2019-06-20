Porsche Financial Services Introduces Porsche Auto Insurance

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new breed of insurance is available to Porsche drivers. Porsche Auto Insurance delivers tailored insurance rates matched with exceptional customer service – all without compromising privacy.

The innovative solution meets the unique needs of Porsche drivers by limiting costs to actual miles driven, plus a low base rate. In addition to tailored rates, customers can expect an added layer of privacy: simply take a photo of your odometer to submit your mileage instead of using invasive tracking devices or always-on smartphone apps.

Porsche Auto Insurance customers will also receive exceptional service and have access to an exclusive collection of benefits that complement their Porsche vehicle. Pay-per-mile rates, non-invasive data collection, Porsche Genuine Parts, claims concierge, and agreed value coverage are just a few benefits you've always wanted and can now obtain.

Porsche Auto Insurance is offered in partnership between Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) and Mile Auto, Inc. (Mile Auto).

"Innovation has been at the core of Porsche's success story for the last 70 years," said Ross Dupper, President and CEO of Porsche Financial Services, the dedicated provider of leasing and financing products for Porsche in the United States. "The launch of Porsche Auto Insurance marks another innovation adding to the success of the next 70 years."

"Porsche customers deserve an insurance product that fits their lifestyle and their Porsche. Mile Auto is excited to partner with PFS in delivering a product worthy of the Porsche Crest," said Fred Blumer, CEO of Mile Auto, the pay-per-mile insurance provider of Porsche Auto Insurance.

Porsche Auto Insurance is available to all Porsche owners with vehicles 1981 and newer that are garaged in Illinois and Oregon, and will be expanding to additional states in the future. Visit www.PorscheAutoInsurance.com for more information.

About Porsche Financial Services, Inc.

Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the dedicated provider of leasing and financing products for Porsche in the United States. Founded in 1991, PFS provides custom financial solutions and products to Porsche customers and dealers in the United States. In 2012, PFS expanded its North America operations to become the captive finance provider for the exclusive brands of the VW Group which include Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti. As an integrated premium financial services provider, every new product – whether it be a leasing offer or a service offer – contains the DNA of some of the world's most exclusive vehicle manufacturers.

About Mile Auto, Inc.

Mile Auto, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a pay-per-mile auto insurance company that uses patented computer vision technologies to help low-mileage drivers save money. Mile Auto customers use their smartphones to report mileage once a month, and then pay based on exact miles driven. The result is simple, transparent billing – pay for the miles you drive, not for the miles you don't.

