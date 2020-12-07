Porsche launches parking app to help make day-to-day life just a little bit easier.

Kjell Gruner, President & CEO of PCNA said: "We want to give our customers a unique ownership experience. Now, Parking Plus users will have a much smoother parking experience running a quick errand or enjoying a night on the town."

To access Porsche Parking Plus, customers and others can download the app to create an account with their name, email, phone number, vehicle type and license plate number. Once an account is created, users can search for preferred parking by entering either their destination's address, location or an event name (for example, a football game or night at a concert), followed by the intended date and time for the reservation.

Users can narrow down parking options by facility type (i.e., valet, self-park, covered parking) and facility features (e.g., re-entry, attended, accessible parking, electric vehicle charging and on-site security). From there, search results will display available parking options, including top-tier facilities based on user ratings from other Porsche customers. To complete a reservation, users should select the parking facility of choice, reserve parking by credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or PayPal and save the ticket to their smartphone wallet for future use. Users are also able to save the parking reservation to their smartphone calendar and start the navigation to desired parking location directly from the app.

The technology platform will be managed by the Chicago-based company, Arrive.

PCNA is the second market to launch the Porsche Parking Plus app, after Porsche AG began offering it earlier this year.

For additional information about the app, visit: http://www.porscheparkingplus.com.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Kjell Gruner is President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), where he is responsible for both the United States and Canada. He also heads the executive leadership team of Porsche Digital, Inc., the sports car manufacturer's digital subsidiary in the U.S.

Kjell Gruner first joined Porsche in 1999 as a Senior Manager in Marketing, Planning and Strategy, after beginning his career at Boston Consulting Group. In 2004, he joined Daimler AG, most recently as Director Strategy Mercedes-Benz Cars, before returning to Porsche AG in 2010 as CMO.

Kjell Gruner studied and has a doctorate in Industrial Engineering and Marketing in Germany and the United States.

Gruner's complete bio is available at newsroom.porsche.com.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 192 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche | instagram.com/porsche facebook.com/PECAtlanta|instagram.com/pecatl|facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/.

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.porsche.com

