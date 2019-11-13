Porsche Maintains Top Spot for Sales Satisfaction in 2019 J.D. Power Study

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, new car customers rated Porsche as the top brand in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study(SM) released today.

Porsche earned the top spot among luxury brands in the annual SSI Study and has now defended its lead among 14 luxury brands with an overall score at 827 points.

"Porsche strives to deliver a customer experience that is as exciting as our cars," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Atlanta-based Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA). "We are proud of this recognition from J.D. Power and grateful to the 191 independently owned and operated U.S. Porsche dealer-partners who provide legendary customer experiences every day."

The SSI Study provides an analysis of the purchase experience from a customer perspective. It is based on responses from 28,867 people who purchased or leased new vehicles between April and May 2019.

Customers rated brands on various aspects of the new car buying process. Favorable responses for Porsche were led by dealership facility, website and working out the details of the transaction.

Earlier this year, Porsche also won first place among luxury brands in the J.D. Power Customer Service Index (CSI) Study and the top spot among midsize premium SUVs for the Porsche Cayenne in the J.D. Power 'APEAL' (Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout) Study. The company continues to focus on customer experience with initiatives including debuting the "Destination Porsche" corporate architecture for dealerships in March and launching an online sales pilot in select markets last month. PCNA has also rolled out a customer-centric training program called Excite! for its own employees and at dealerships.

Through the first 10 months of the year, PCNA U.S. retail sales are up 6.5 percent over the same period in 2018. The company is on pace for its eighth consecutive record U.S. sales year in 2019.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

