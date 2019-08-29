Porsche, Oldsmobile and Mercury Drivers are Most Likely to Cause A Fatal Accident, ValuePenguin Study Finds

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Is there a link between the car you drive, and your likelihood to drive recklessly? A ValuePenguin.com study found that drivers of Porsches, Oldsmobiles and Mercury cars were as much as 12% more likely than the national average to cause a fatal traffic accident.

In a quest to shed light on the popular question, 'Which car brands have the most reckless drivers', ValuePenguin.com analyzed thousands of fatal crash data points from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and here are the key findings from this analysis:

Key Findings:

Porsche Drivers Are Most Likely to Cause a Fatal Accident: Porsche drivers were the most likely to contribute to a fatal accident. In more than 70% of the fatal accidents involving these vehicles, it was driver error that led to the accident.

Oldsmobile and Mercury Rank Surprisingly High: Drivers of the now-defunct Oldsmobile and Mercury brands — which were known for producing vehicles that are more practical than sporty, ranked 2nd and 3rd most likely to cause a fatal accident.

The Safest Drivers On the Roads Drive These Cars: Volvo drivers are least likely to contribute to fatal traffic accidents, followed by Kia drivers. Additionally, Volvo drivers also had a particularly low rate of fatal accidents with alcohol involvement. Alcohol was a contributing factor in only 6.9% of fatal accidents for Volvo drivers — less than half of what we found to be the average of 17.2%.

The Leading Cause of Fatal Crashes For Each Car Type: Speeding and alcohol top the list of driver behaviors that lead to fatal car crashes, and Porsche and Jaguar drivers are most likely to contribute to the cause of fatal accidents due to these behaviors. Oldsmobile drivers were most likely to cause fatal crashes due to improper lane usage and failure to yield right of way.

ValuePenguin.com analysts collated data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System ("FARS") from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and calculated the percentage of vehicles involved in fatal accidents where a "driver factor" was recorded, as well as where it was recorded that the driver was speeding and/or had alcohol involvement. "Make Most Likely to Be Driven by Contributing Driver" is the make where that factor made up the largest percentage of fatal accidents involving that make, relative to other makes. Makes involved in fewer than 25 fatal accidents were excluded from aggregation.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance/most-dangerous-drivers-car-type

