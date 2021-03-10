Porsche Owner Files Federal Class Action Lawsuit Following "Stop Sale Order" Highlighting A New Round Of Vehicle Emissions Concerns

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of duped Porsche car and SUV owners in Pennsylvania and across the U.S., who are now blocked from selling their non-compliant, excessively polluting, high-performance models due to a highly unusual, November 2020 manufacturer "stop sale order", may be eligible for compensation as a result of a federal class action lawsuit filed against Porsche.

The filing (Bruce C. Turner v. Porsche North America et al., United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania 2:21-cv-00914) includes at least, five different car and SUV models (the initial 911 and Panamera with Sport Chrono, plus Boxster, Cayenne, and Cayman, all with Sport Chrono packages) for production years in question from 2008-2013 in the two models to cover 2012-2016 across the five.

Mr. Turner, the plaintiff, is the owner of a 2015 Boxster coupe and a 2016 Cayman, both of which are equipped with the Sport Chrono performance package. According to the complaint, Porsche revealed to its dealership network in November 2020 that when the Sport Chrono package is in use on certain vehicles, they can emit more Nitrogen oxides than what is legally permitted by federal standards. Porsche instructed its dealerships to immediately stop selling these vehicles until it can figure out how to fix the problem. Numerous owners, including Mr. Turner, were completely unaware of the issue, that it created adverse environmental impacts, and has now made it impossible for them to sell their vehicles through Porsche's highly touted "internal" re-sale network. In fact, Mr. Turner over the past year was told by his dealer that due to the company- imposed "Stop Sale Order" it would not purchase his vehicles, states the complaint.

"Porsche's Stop Sale Order has indefinitely foreclosed the market for and significantly devalued Plaintiff's and the Class' Class Vehicles and resulted in lost sales opportunities," according to the lawsuit.

The Plaintiff and proposed class are represented by Philadelphia based, Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, P.C., (www.smbb.com), along with co-counsel Gustafson Gluek (https://gustafsongluek.com/), Fine Kaplan & Black (http://www.finekaplan.com), and Boni Zach & Snyder (https://bonizack.com). The Complaint seeks, among other relief, treble damages for violations of Pennsylvania's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.

The complaint notes that Porsche and its parent company, Volkswagen Group, have a checkered history of successfully cheating industry regulators until their corrupt acts were exposed. While best known for its infamous emissions test-cheating scandal – that resulted in VW paying $14.7 billion to settle civil claims - this latest episode is the first focused on the auto maker's gasoline engines.

Prospective class members can contact the legal team at [email protected] for a no-cost and no-obligation consultation.

