Porsche Paradise: RM Sotheby's Presents The Taj Ma Garaj Collection Entirely Without Reserve
Jun 25, 2019, 19:10 ET
BLENHEIM, Ontario, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM Sotheby's is honored present the renowned Taj Ma Garaj Collection on 28 September in Dayton, Ohio, comprising the cars and collectibles of late, well-known collector, Mr. John Dixon, entirely without reserve.
John Dixon's love affair with Porsche began the day a 911 passed him while driving his muscle car on the freeway in high school, and the rest is history. John purchased his first Porsche the following year and began seriously building his collection in the 1990s. Now, the Taj Ma Garaj is an eclectic Porsche paradise, featuring over 30 Porsche and Volkswagen motor cars, along with more than 350 lots of memorabilia including sought-after Porsche unobtainium, rare literature, engines, and arcade ephemera.
Highlights include:
- 1952 Porsche 356 Cabriolet by Gläser. An extremely rare car, of which less than one tenth survive today, this meticulously restored Gläser Cabriolet wears many beautiful features unique to a pre-A 356 (Est. $375,000 - $425,000);
- 1957 Porsche 356 A Carrera GT Speedster Coachwork by Reutter. Essentially the ultimate speedster, this is a fantastic example of the lightest, most race prepared version of the model and has been a part of the Collection for two decades (Est. $1,500,000 - $2,000,000);
- 1967 Porsche 911 S Coupe. One of the best, most original, and lowest-mileage examples available, the 911 S wears its original paintwork and interior, and has seen just three owners from new (Est. $350,000 - $450,000);
- 1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Clubsport. One of just 15 Clubsports, this is undoubtedly the lowest mileage example in existence at just 47km since new (Est. $250,000 - $350,000)
- 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo. Ordered by Dixon wearing $45,000 in bespoke options, including a paint-to-sample Pearl Metallic finish with matching wheels. This is likely the most highly optioned, lowest mileage example of the last air-cooled 911 model (Est. $225,000 - $275,000);
- A 1953 Porsche 356 Limousine Custom, a fantastic illustration of John's sense of humor and representative of some of the quirkier cars in the Collection (Est. $150,000 - $250,000).
The remainder of the Taj Ma Garaj Collection covers six decades of Porsche production, coupled with quirky Volkswagen Beetles, Things, and more. Beyond the cars, Dixon assembled an array of some of the most hard-to-find Porsche collectibles on the planet. Visit rmsothebys.com or call +1 519 352 4575 for more information.
