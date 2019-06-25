Porsche Paradise: RM Sotheby's Presents The Taj Ma Garaj Collection Entirely Without Reserve

John Dixon's love affair with Porsche began the day a 911 passed him while driving his muscle car on the freeway in high school, and the rest is history. John purchased his first Porsche the following year and began seriously building his collection in the 1990s. Now, the Taj Ma Garaj is an eclectic Porsche paradise, featuring over 30 Porsche and Volkswagen motor cars, along with more than 350 lots of memorabilia including sought-after Porsche unobtainium, rare literature, engines, and arcade ephemera.