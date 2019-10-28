Porsche pilots U.S. online car sales for first time

Once an online order is submitted, customers can visit the dealership just once for final signatures and to collect their dream Porsche. At launch, 25 of the 191 independently owned and operated U.S. Porsche dealers are taking part. A wider national rollout is possible, depending on the results of the pilot.

"Physical and digital retail experiences have to work hand in hand, yet stay typically Porsche. Offering our customers an enhanced digital option for acquiring a Porsche makes this experience even more accessible and more convenient," said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

"Porsche is always looking for new ways to meet customer expectations," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. "For our dealerships, who are at the core of our strategic initiatives, we think this blend of digital and physical interaction with customers will only strengthen their business."

The service features new and pre-owned vehicles that are in a participating dealership's inventory. It covers all aspects of buying, financing or leasing a selected vehicle, including payment and trade-in calculators, credit approval, and financing and insurance options through Porsche Financial Services. All of this is from the comfort of wherever a customer chooses to shop.

Customers can upload photos of their personal documents for ID verification and car pictures for trade-in valuation. With the information completed, the dealer can prepare the necessary paperwork for signing when the customer arrives.

The new process is integrated into the websites of participating dealers, who are distributed from coast to coast. At the same time, Porsche in Germany is launching a similar program as the sports car brand looks to expand its overall digital business.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

