Porsche Ranks Highest Overall in J.D. Power APEAL Study

ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. customers have rated Porsche highest among all automotive brands in the latest annual J.D. Power 'APEAL' (Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout) Study. In addition, the Porsche Cayenne took the top position in the 'Midsize Premium SUV' segment, the third straight year for the model line and the first entry for the new, third generation Cayenne.

The 2019 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study measures owners' emotional attachment and level of excitement with their new vehicle across 77 attributes, ranging from the sense of comfort and luxury they feel when climbing into the driver's seat to the power they feel when they step on the gas. These attributes combine into an overall APEAL index score measured on a 1,000-point scale. The study, now in its 24th year, is based on responses gathered from February 2019 through May 2019 from nearly 68,000 purchasers and lessees of new 2019 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership.

Porsche earned 891 points on the 1,000-point scale, improving 8 points over last year. This compared to the premium brand average of 853 and overall industry average of 823.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 191 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

