Porsche Reports March 2018 U.S. Sales

"We are pleased to see such a strong customer response for the first three months of the year, especially for our Porsche 911, the 718 model line and the new generation Panamera," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Overall, this is an excellent first quarter for Porsche in the United States."

March growth leaders were the Porsche 911, up 35.4 percent year-over-year, and the 718 Boxster and Cayman, which combined grew 45.1 percent from March 2017. Panamera sales rose 27.1 percent from a year ago, when the current generation model line went on sale.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. were at 2,029 vehicles, up 28.2 percent year-over-year.

Model March Sales Year-to-Date

2018 2017 2018 2017 ALL 911 883 652 2,511 2,018 ALL 718 489 337 1,352 1,106 ALL PANAMERA 704 554 1,916 617 ALL CAYENNE 934 1,134 3,287 3,640 ALL MACAN 1,746 1,802 4,888 5,337 GRAND TOTALS 4,756 4,479 13,954 12,718

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 189 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

