Porsche Reports May 2018 U.S. Sales

"This is a new level of Porsche fascination. May was the first time our dealers delivered more than 5,000 cars a month for two months in a row, after April's all-time record of 5,570," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "The story of this year so far is the strong performance across our model lines, from the iconic Porsche 911 and 718 to our new generation Panamera and best-selling Macan."

May growth leaders were the 718 Boxster and Cayman, which combined grew 31.8 percent from May 2017, followed by the Macan at 29.5 percent. Panamera sales rose 16.7 percent from a year ago and the Porsche 911 was up 6.7 percent.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 2,146 vehicles in May, up 37.7 percent year-over-year.

Model May Sales Year-to-Date

2018 2017 2018 2017 ALL 911 801 751 4,116 3,709 ALL 718 531 403 2,487 2,043 ALL PANAMERA 896 768 3,838 2,483 ALL CAYENNE 536 1,153 4,707 6,050 ALL MACAN 2,241 1,730 9,381 8,767 GRAND TOTALS 5,005 4,805 24,529 23,052

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 189 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

