Porsche Reports May U.S. Retail Sales

"It's gratifying to see so many people excited by the thrill of driving a Porsche, whether an iconic 911 or one of our four-door models. Every model is the sports car of its segment," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Our customers should know they can continue to count on Porsche for emotional combustion engines, sporty hybrids, and soon for purely electric power with the new Taycan."

May retail sales were driven by the redesigned Cayenne, which posted a remarkable increase of 213.4 percent compared to May 2018. The 911 was up 1.1 percent year-to-date.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 2,126 vehicles in May.

Model May Sales Year-to-Date

2019 2018 2019 2018 ALL 911 613 801 4,162 4,116 ALL 718 456 531 1,733 2,487 ALL PANAMERA 521 896 3,211 3,838 ALL CAYENNE 1,680 536 8,884 4,707 ALL MACAN 1,740 2,241 7,062 9,381 GRAND TOTALS 5,010 5,005 25,052 24,529

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 191 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

