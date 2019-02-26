Porsche Reports Record U.S. Retail Sales in February

ATLANTA, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne, and Macan model lines, today announced that February retail sales rose 10.1 percent from a year earlier to 4,826. It was a second record month in a row, getting 2019 off to a strong start.

The new Cayenne performed impressively, with 1,762 vehicles delivered or 67.6 percent more than in February 2018. The iconic Porsche 911 was up 27.9 percent to 990 deliveries for the month, ahead of the arrival of the next generation later this year.

"Our 191 U.S. Porsche dealer partners offer a tremendous customer experience," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "These customer relationships, combined with the fascination and product range of Porsche cars, are responsible for another stellar month."

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 1,925 vehicles in February, up 12.3 percent year-over-year.

Model February Sales Year-to-Date

2019 2018 2019 2018 ALL 911 990 775 2,091 1,628 ALL 718 163 448 426 863 ALL PANAMERA 508 602 995 1,212 ALL CAYENNE 1,762 1,051 3,912 2,353 ALL MACAN 1,403 1,506 2,821 3,142 GRAND TOTALS 4,826 4,382 10,245 9,198

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 191 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

