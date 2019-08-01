Porsche Reports Record U.S. Retail Sales in July

No summer slowdown as monthly and year-to-date sales both increase

Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Aug 01, 2019, 16:16 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne, and Macan model lines, today announced July retail sales rose 23.3 percent year-over-year to a new record for the month of 4,956 vehicles. In the period January through July, Porsche dealers delivered a total of 35,213 new cars, up 5.3 percent from a year ago.

Deliveries of the new generation Cayenne quadrupled in July from a year ago.

"The new generation Cayenne and refreshed Macan models are thrilling even more U.S. customers as the sports cars of the SUV market," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA.

Deliveries of the redesigned Cayenne quadrupled in July from a year ago, when the previous generation was selling out. Macan sales for July were up 8.8 percent compared to July 2018. Sales of the next generation 911 will commence shortly with the latest Porsche icon promising to once again set new standards in its segment.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 2,069 vehicles in July, up 18.4 percent year-over-year.

Model

July Sales

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

2019

2018

ALL 911

408

524

5,028

5,395

ALL 718

438

531

2,593

3,583

ALL PANAMERA

476

585

4,216

5,158

ALL CAYENNE

1,334

266

11,365

5,541

ALL MACAN

2,300

2,114

12,011

13,764

GRAND TOTALS

4,956

4,020

35,213

33,441

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA
Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 191 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

