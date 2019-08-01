Porsche Reports Record U.S. Retail Sales in July

"The new generation Cayenne and refreshed Macan models are thrilling even more U.S. customers as the sports cars of the SUV market," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA.

Deliveries of the redesigned Cayenne quadrupled in July from a year ago, when the previous generation was selling out. Macan sales for July were up 8.8 percent compared to July 2018. Sales of the next generation 911 will commence shortly with the latest Porsche icon promising to once again set new standards in its segment.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 2,069 vehicles in July, up 18.4 percent year-over-year.

Model July Sales Year-to-Date

2019 2018 2019 2018 ALL 911 408 524 5,028 5,395 ALL 718 438 531 2,593 3,583 ALL PANAMERA 476 585 4,216 5,158 ALL CAYENNE 1,334 266 11,365 5,541 ALL MACAN 2,300 2,114 12,011 13,764 GRAND TOTALS 4,956 4,020 35,213 33,441

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 191 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

For Porsche apps: http://www.porsche.com/usa/entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.porsche.com

