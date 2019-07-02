Porsche Reports Record U.S. Retail Sales in June

"We are delighted by the strong performance in the first half of the year. June marked the third consecutive month that our dealers delivered more than 5,000 vehicles – a record for Porsche in the U.S.," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "We attribute this success, in part, to the much anticipated, refreshed Macan, which arrived in dealerships in June."

Macan sales for the month were up 16.7 percent compared to June 2018. The redesigned Cayenne was also up 101.9 percent compared to the same period last year, resulting in an increase of 20.5 percent year-to-date.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 2,101 vehicles in June.

Model June Sales Year-to-Date

2019 2018 2019 2018 ALL 911 458 755 4,620 4,871 ALL 718 422 565 2,155 3,052 ALL PANAMERA 529 735 3,740 4,573 ALL CAYENNE 1,147 568 10,031 5,275 ALL MACAN 2,649 2,269 9,711 11,650 GRAND TOTALS 5,205 4,892 30,257 29,421

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 191 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

