Porsche reports U.S. retail sales for 2020.

"Achieving our second-best sales year in the U.S. despite the many challenges of 2020 is a testament to the resilience of Porsche, the dedication of our dealer partners, and the excitement generated by our brand," said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. "Now we start 2021 with the most diverse and complete range of cars we've ever had – from the groundbreaking Taycan to the sleek Cayenne Coupe and phenomenal 911 Turbo S. I am optimistic for PCNA and our 192 independently owned and operated U.S. dealers."

The Taycan as the first purely electric Porsche model line saw strong demand, with California accounting for about one-quarter of 4,414 total U.S. deliveries in 2020. Full-year performance was led by the Macan and Cayenne, and the iconic 911 remained the top-selling two-door sports car.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 7,081 vehicles in the fourth quarter. For 2020, CPO sales were up 8.6 percent with 27,261 deliveries.

Model October-December Sales Full-Year

2020 2019 2020 2019 ALL 911 2,438 2,944 8,840 9,265 ALL 718 1,491 677 3,447 3,880 ALL TAYCAN 1,517 130 4,414 130 ALL PANAMERA 751 1,609 3,870 6,625 ALL CAYENNE 5,939 4,670 18,092 19,001 ALL MACAN 5,424 6,476 18,631 22,667 GRAND TOTALS 17,560 16,506 57,294 61,568

PCNA follows U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. 2020 sales began on January 3, 2020 and ran to January 4, 2021.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Kjell Gruner is President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), where he is responsible for both the United States and Canada. He also heads the executive leadership team of Porsche Digital, Inc., the sports car manufacturer's digital subsidiary in the U.S. Gruner's complete bio is available at newsroom.porsche.com.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 192 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

