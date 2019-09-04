Porsche Reports U.S. Retail Sales for August
SUV and two-door demand drives monthly growth for 6.2 percent gain year-to-date
Sep 04, 2019, 14:47 ET
ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne, and Macan model lines, today announced August retail sales rose 13.5 percent from the same month a year ago to 4,636 vehicles. For the period January through August, total retail deliveries were 39,849, an increase of 6.2 percent from the same period last year.
"It is humbling to see such a sustained level of customer excitement for Porsche so far this year. The next-generation Cayenne, in particular, is living up to its reputation as the sports cars in the SUV segment," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA.
Sales of the redesigned Cayenne were nine times higher in August compared to a year earlier, when inventory of the outgoing generation was low. The 718 Boxster also enjoyed fresh demand, with sales up 2.7 percent. The next generation 911 will appear in U.S. showrooms shortly, which is expected to ignite deliveries of the Porsche icon.
Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 2,166 vehicles in August, up three percent year-over-year.
|
Model
|
August Sales
|
Year-to-Date
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
ALL 911
|
382
|
885
|
5,410
|
6,280
|
ALL 718
|
339
|
388
|
2,932
|
3,971
|
ALL PANAMERA
|
423
|
560
|
4,639
|
5,718
|
ALL CAYENNE
|
1,454
|
143
|
12,819
|
5,684
|
ALL MACAN
|
2,038
|
2,107
|
14,049
|
15,871
|
GRAND TOTALS
|
4,636
|
4,083
|
39,849
|
37,524
About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA
Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.
At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.
