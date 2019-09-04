Porsche Reports U.S. Retail Sales for August

"It is humbling to see such a sustained level of customer excitement for Porsche so far this year. The next-generation Cayenne, in particular, is living up to its reputation as the sports cars in the SUV segment," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA.

Sales of the redesigned Cayenne were nine times higher in August compared to a year earlier, when inventory of the outgoing generation was low. The 718 Boxster also enjoyed fresh demand, with sales up 2.7 percent. The next generation 911 will appear in U.S. showrooms shortly, which is expected to ignite deliveries of the Porsche icon.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 2,166 vehicles in August, up three percent year-over-year.

Model August Sales Year-to-Date

2019 2018 2019 2018 ALL 911 382 885 5,410 6,280 ALL 718 339 388 2,932 3,971 ALL PANAMERA 423 560 4,639 5,718 ALL CAYENNE 1,454 143 12,819 5,684 ALL MACAN 2,038 2,107 14,049 15,871 GRAND TOTALS 4,636 4,083 39,849 37,524

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

