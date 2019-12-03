Porsche Reports U.S. Retail Sales for November

"Porsche is on track to close 2019 with our tenth year of consecutive growth in deliveries to U.S. customers and the eighth successive record year," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Beyond our thrilling cars, Porsche Cars North America and our dealers are dedicated to providing an exciting customer experience that helps drive these results. This is the first year that we've won the top spot in three key J.D. Power studies - the Customer Service Index, the Sales Satisfaction Index, and the APEAL Study of automotive performance, execution and layout. I want to thank our 191 independently owned and operated U.S. dealers as well as our many new customers."

November retail sales were driven by the new generation Cayenne, up 52.4 percent from a year ago, and the refreshed Macan, which gained 17.6 percent in the same period. Deliveries of the first all-electric Porsche, the Taycan, will begin in December for U.S. customers.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 2,257 vehicles in November, up 22.3 percent year-over-year.

Model November Sales Year-to-Date

2019 2018 2019 2018 ALL 911 979 1,056 8,602 8,858 ALL 718 247 422 3,689 5,039 ALL PANAMERA 657 800 6,033 7,710 ALL CAYENNE 1,972 1,294 17,519 9,350 ALL MACAN 2,471 2,101 20,992 22,159 GRAND TOTALS 6,326 5,673 56,835 53,116

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.porsche.com

