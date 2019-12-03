Porsche Reports U.S. Retail Sales for November
All-time record month drives year-to-date deliveries up 7 percent
Dec 03, 2019, 13:07 ET
ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan model lines, today announced November retail sales rose 11.5 percent from a year ago to 6,326 vehicles – the strongest month ever for PCNA, breaking the prior all-time record set last November. For the first 11 months of 2019, total retail deliveries were up 7 percent from a year ago to 56,835.
"Porsche is on track to close 2019 with our tenth year of consecutive growth in deliveries to U.S. customers and the eighth successive record year," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Beyond our thrilling cars, Porsche Cars North America and our dealers are dedicated to providing an exciting customer experience that helps drive these results. This is the first year that we've won the top spot in three key J.D. Power studies - the Customer Service Index, the Sales Satisfaction Index, and the APEAL Study of automotive performance, execution and layout. I want to thank our 191 independently owned and operated U.S. dealers as well as our many new customers."
November retail sales were driven by the new generation Cayenne, up 52.4 percent from a year ago, and the refreshed Macan, which gained 17.6 percent in the same period. Deliveries of the first all-electric Porsche, the Taycan, will begin in December for U.S. customers.
Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 2,257 vehicles in November, up 22.3 percent year-over-year.
|
Model
|
November Sales
|
Year-to-Date
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
ALL 911
|
979
|
1,056
|
8,602
|
8,858
|
ALL 718
|
247
|
422
|
3,689
|
5,039
|
ALL PANAMERA
|
657
|
800
|
6,033
|
7,710
|
ALL CAYENNE
|
1,972
|
1,294
|
17,519
|
9,350
|
ALL MACAN
|
2,471
|
2,101
|
20,992
|
22,159
|
GRAND TOTALS
|
6,326
|
5,673
|
56,835
|
53,116
About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA
Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.
At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.
Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche
Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/
SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
Share this article