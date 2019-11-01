Porsche Reports U.S. Retail Sales for October

"I think our customers appreciate the range of model choices we offer, whether they are excited by the latest generation of our iconic 911 or an SUV with the heart of a sports car," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Adding the all-electric Taycan to our portfolio gives those customers even more options for Porsche thrills once we start deliveries late this year."

October retail sales of the Porsche 911 rose 65 percent from a year ago as the eighth generation model reached showrooms. The refreshed Macan was up 19.2 percent from October 2018.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 2,138 vehicles in October, up 24.6 percent year-over-year.

Model October Sales Year-to-Date

2019 2018 2019 2018 ALL 911 1,302 789 7,623 7,802 ALL 718 239 317 3,442 4,617 ALL PANAMERA 360 541 5,376 6,910 ALL CAYENNE 1,216 1,215 15,547 8,056 ALL MACAN 2,330 1,955 18,521 20,058 GRAND TOTALS 5,447 4,817 50,509 47,443

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.porsche.com

