Porsche Taycan Turbo S sets production EV lap time at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

"This track is unforgiving, meaning you have to trust the car completely," said professional race car driver Leh Keen. But the real surprise came when cornering. The combination of Rear Axle Steering, optional Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport and the well-programmed Sport Plus stability control, enabled Keen to push the electric sports sedan harder than he thought was possible.

"The performance through the turns was surprising. Turn-in, in particular, was crisp and consistent, and the steering response was immediate and communicative. The power pins your head back coming out of any corner, and the brakes have excellent feedback," he added. "The electric motors respond so quickly, the power is right there when I need it, and combined with the active differentials, makes the Taycan a game changer when it comes to handling."

Representing standard vehicles that are available to customers at authorized Porsche dealer partners across the U.S., the production-specification 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S took to the track on November 3 at an ambient temperature of 68 degrees Fahrenheit. It was fitted with the standard summer tire Pirelli P Zero NF0 Elect as equipped from the factory, sized 265/35-21 front and 305/30-21 rear, on 21-inch Mission-E design wheels. Tire pressures were adjusted to provide a hot pressure of 41 PSI at all four tires for the lap. Standard performance features fitted to the Taycan Turbo S include Rear Wheel Steering with Power Steering Plus, Adaptive Air Suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes. Additionally, optional Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, which reduces body roll when cornering, was also fitted to the particular Taycan Turbo S used for the lap.

Vehicle data acquisition and timing expert Racelogic was on hand to record and verify the lap time utilizing their VBOX Video HD2 system. The onboard video of the lap can be viewed on Porsche's YouTube channel.

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Kjell Gruner is President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), where he is responsible for both the United States and Canada. He also heads the executive leadership team of Porsche Digital, Inc., the sports car manufacturer's digital subsidiary in the U.S.

Kjell Gruner first joined Porsche in 1999 as a Senior Manager in Marketing, Planning and Strategy, after beginning his career at Boston Consulting Group. In 2004, he joined Daimler AG, most recently as Director Strategy Mercedes-Benz Cars, before returning to Porsche AG in 2010 as CMO.

Kjell Gruner studied and has a doctorate in Industrial Engineering and Marketing in Germany and the United States.

Gruner's complete bio is available at newsroom.porsche.com.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 192 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.porsche.com

