Porsche Unveils Official Poster for Rennsport Reunion VI

Nearly 60,000 people came to Laguna Seca for the previous Rennsport Reunion in 2015. It is the world's largest gathering of vintage and contemporary Porsche race cars, those who have driven and engineered them, and fans. Hosted by PCNA, Rennsport Reunion VI will again feature the widest variety of historic racing models in competition as Porsche celebrates the 70th anniversary this year of its first sports car.

Official Poster

This year's event will honor the full pantheon of Porsche motorsport champions, and the poster depicts three of the most significant players: the 1960 12 Hours of Sebring-winning Type 718 RS 60, the first overall endurance race winner from Porsche; the 2008 RS Spyder which famously punched above its weight by winning races overall in the American Le Mans Series in the Le Mans Prototype (LMP2) class; and the 959 Group B rally car, which after winning the grueling 6,200 mile Paris-Dakar off-road rally in 1986 went on to become the world's fastest production street-legal road car.



The painting is the work of renowned automotive artist Dennis Simon, who created four of the previous five Reunion posters. Earlier works show off the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning 917 K; the recent Le Mans-winning Porsche 919 Hybrid and LMP1 WEC Champion; and the 356 SL that won its class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1951 (all on the 2015 poster); the 1981 factory 935 long-tail, dubbed Moby Dick, in Martini colors, and Al Holbert's 911 RSR from 1974 (2011); the incredible 917 and 962 in Gulf and Löwenbräu liveries (2007); and the three 908s crossing the finish line of the 1968 24 Hours of Daytona (2004).

Tickets

Ticket packages for Rennsport Reunion Vi, along with options for camping and hospitality, are available directly from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, either by calling 831-242-8200 or online at www.weathertechraceway.com. General Admission and paddock access is free for children 15 years and under with a paying adult.

Additional details about Porsche Rennsport Reunion VI along with images from the first five Rennsport Reunions will be published on the official Porsche Rennsport Reunion VI website, www.porscherennsportreunion.com, and WeatherTech Laguna Seca's website, www.weathertechraceway.com, as they become available.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

