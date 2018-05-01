Porsche U.S. April Sales Beat All-Time Record

"The Porsche mix of two and four-door sports cars is getting a broad welcome from customers. We see this in the strong April demand that crosses model lines," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Our 189 dealers are continually improving the customer experience, and this certainly is an essential factor for our mutual success."

April growth leaders were the 718 Cayman, up 67 percent year-over-year, and the Macan, which gained 32.5 percent from April 2017. For the first four months of the year, the new generation Panamera, the 911, and the 718 Cayman all saw double-digit increases compared to the same period in 2017.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. were at 1,807 vehicles, up 11.9 percent year-over-year.

Model April Sales Year-to-Date

2018 2017 2018 2017 ALL 911 804 940 3,315 2,958 ALL 718 604 534 1,956 1,640 ALL PANAMERA 1,026 1,098 2,942 1,715 ALL CAYENNE 884 1,257 4,171 4,897 ALL MACAN 2,252 1,700 7,140 7,037 GRAND TOTALS 5,570 5,529 19,524 18,247

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; and Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 189 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

