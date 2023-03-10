PORT 32 Marinas Acquires Lighthouse Point Marina in Southeast Florida

Prominent purchase represents PORT 32's renewed focus on acquisitive growth along both the US Atlantic Coast and Gulf of Mexico

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PORT 32 Marinas, LLC (PORT 32) today acquired one of South Florida's most admired waterfront properties, Lighthouse Point Marina. Located at 2831 Marina Circle, Lighthouse Point, FL, the marina is one of the area's most coveted destinations in the heart of the "Yachting Capital of the World." It is situated on the Intracoastal Waterway, just minutes from the Hillsboro Inlet.

PORT 32 is a leading owner, operator, developer, and acquirer of a growing collection of irreplaceable marina assets in nine premier markets across both coasts of Florida. The purchase of Lighthouse Point represents the first marina acquisition by the new PORT 32 leadership team, which joined the company in late 2022. With the addition of Lighthouse Point, PORT 32 seeks to grow its family of marinas within Florida and to expand strategically into new markets along the Atlantic Coast and Gulf of Mexico.

"Lighthouse Point Marina is a special lifestyle property in an extraordinary location, tucked just inside the clear Atlantic waters of the Hillsboro Inlet. Here at PORT 32, we love cruising with friends and family, saltwater fishing, and ice-cold drinks on the waterfront, which makes Lighthouse Point a perfect fit for our growing portfolio of premier coastal marinas," said Austin Schell, CEO of PORT 32 Marinas. "After almost 60 years of unbroken family ownership, we are thrilled the Spiekers chose PORT 32 Marinas to carry on their legacy as the first non-family owner of Lighthouse Point. To all our Lighthouse Point Marina members and the surrounding community, we look forward to introducing you to our leadership team and hope to meet you on the docks, at the Nauti Dawg restaurant, or on the saltwater sometime soon."

CBRE's Julie Fisher Berry and Sheila Roux represented the seller, Lighthouse Point Marina Inc., in the transaction. Led by Julie Fisher Berry, CBRE's Marina and Shipyards brokerage team in South Florida has transacted over $1.5 billion in marina and shipyard sales.

Featuring 102 wet slips that can accommodate 25- to 80-foot vessels, the 4,410 total linear footage marina had been family owned and operated for over 50 years and had never been offered for acquisition previously. Located less than ½ nautical mile from the Hillsboro Inlet, Lighthouse Point Marina provides immediate access to the ocean, a significant feature for sportfishing enthusiasts. Amenities, such as the fuel dock, the live bait station, the popular Nauti Dawg restaurant, the ship store, and other features make this one of the most desirable marinas for boaters.

Boasting a beautiful waterfront location and stunning Intracoastal views, the 2,271-square-foot Nauti Dawg restaurant, a long-standing favorite among locals, is open six days a week (closed on Tuesdays) for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can enjoy weekly live entertainment and music and relax in a friendly and welcoming ambiance. With 90 seats in an indoor and outdoor setting, the restaurant also features six dedicated transient slips.

"Lighthouse Point Marina is one of the most coveted marinas in South Florida due to its location near the Hillsboro Inlet and the surrounding area of Lighthouse Point. The owners have built a loyal customer base by providing great service, operating an excellent restaurant, and keeping the marina in impeccable condition," said Julie Fisher Berry, a senior vice president with CBRE in Fort Lauderdale. "CBRE is honored to have represented the owners and identified the buyer of this high-profile marina property. After a strategic offering process, PORT 32 Marinas emerged as the perfect buyer. CEO Austin Schell and his team have engaged with the owners and staff for a smooth transition that will continue the successful legacy that the Spieker family built."

"Lighthouse Point Marina has been owned and operated by one family, the Spieker family, for over half a century. As second-generation owner-operators, it was important for us to find a buyer that will respect what we have created and retain our staff and family culture with the intention of maintaining and even improving the site with time. We believe we have found that buyer with PORT 32 Marinas. On behalf of owners, Debbie Edwards, Christian Spieker and myself, we feel the Lighthouse Point Marina and Nauti Dawg Marina Café are being left in good hands, and we look forward to watching both entities blossom under the new leadership of PORT 32 Marinas," said Maureen Canada, former president of Lighthouse Point Marina.

About PORT 32

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, PORT 32 is a leading owner, operator, developer and acquirer of dry and wet slip coastal marina assets. PORT 32 provides expertise in the development and management of marina assets to bring customers an unparalleled level of service within the marina industry. PORT 32 owns and operates a growing collection of marina assets in premier markets. For more information, please visit https://port32marinas.com.

About Lighthouse Point Marina

Nestled on the east side of north Broward County, Lighthouse Point Marina is in the hub of the boating industry. A full-service marina, it is home to 102 wet slips accommodating 25- to 80-foot vessels, a Sunoco fuel station, Nauti Dawg restaurant, pool, tennis courts, dock master's house retail space, and 600 square feet repair shop. It is located at 2831 Marina Circle, Lighthouse Point, Florida 33064. For more information, please visit https://lhpmarina.com/ or call 954.941.0227.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954.723.9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE PORT 32 Marinas