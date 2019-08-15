Port A Live Music Fest Tickets on Sale Now!

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that tickets for the 2019 Port A Live Music Fest are now on sale on the event website: portamusicfest.com .

The Second Annual Port A Live Music Fest features a dynamic lineup of musicians from across Texas. The two-day festival, October 4-5, 2019, features six of Texas' top bands on the main stage at Palmilla Beach Resort, followed by an exciting and eclectic mix of over 20 bands at nine of Port Aransas' hottest music venues. Ticket packages begin at $30.

"We always knew Port A had an amazing music scene, and the first-year response for our Port A Live Music Fest was beyond expectations," said Jeff Hentz, President and CEO of the Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce. "We are planning to grow this music festival to a minimum twice a year event and add more mainstage venues within the destination that can accommodate thousands of music lovers!"

The tourism bureau is delighted to welcome Trinchero Family Estates, Estrella Jalisco and Bud Light as our primary event sponsors.

The 2019 Port A Live Music Fest main stage acts include Abbi Walker, Kris Jones, Cody Bryan, Cody Sparks, Phineus REB, and Micky and the Motorcars. This year's event features new venues, along with music fan favorites.

For the complete list of venues, musicians and ticket information, visit portamusicfest.com. For listings of island accommodations, restaurants, shopping and activities, visit visitportaransas.com.

Discover the original ISLAND LIFE destination – Port Aransas & Mustang Island. The Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce is the one-stop information planning source for all travel trade and media professionals. Experience our 18 miles of wide, sandy beaches, world class watersport activities, sport fishing, kayaking, nature preserves, championship golf, and more. Port A is famous for nightlife and endless varieties of food, entertainment and great shopping. Accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets include hotels, vacation homes, condos, cottages, and RV parks.

