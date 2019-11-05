Port Aransas Chefs Finish Top Ten in Their Categories at the World Food Championships in Dallas!

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that five Port Aransas chefs scored in the top ten in their respective categories at the 8th Annual World Food Championships (WFC), held October 16-20 in Dallas, Texas.

The WFC is the largest culinary competition in the world. The event featured over 1,400 chefs from 42 states and 15 countries. The WFC is the largest competition in "food sport" and the start for many culinary experts as they aspire to achieve fame through nationally broadcast food TV shows.

Six top chefs from Port Aransas won "Golden Tickets" to compete at the WFC, after qualifying at the 2nd Annual Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series in Port Aransas. Five of those chefs finished in the top ten in their competition categories at the WFC (the sixth chef finished 11th in his category). The winning chefs are:

Chris Collins , Tortuga's Saltwater Grill, 3 rd place in Seafood category.

, 3 place in Seafood category. Katie Meyer-McDowell , Black Marlin Bar & Grill, 7 th place in Sandwich category.

, 7 place in Sandwich category. Gail Huesmann , Black Marlin Bar & Grill, 9 th place in Seafood category.

, 9 place in Seafood category. Vita Jarrin , Black Marlin Bar & Grill, 9 th place in Chili category.

, 9 place in Chili category. Matt Axtell , Roosevelt's , 9th place in Chef category.

"Competing at the WFC was an incredible experience. I was very blessed and honored to represent Port Aransas and Tortuga's Saltwater Grill on the biggest stage in food sport," said Chris Collins, Chef at Tortuga's Saltwater Grill. "Placing third in the world in the Seafood category was surreal and incredible, but at the same time it is tough to be that close and not take home the gold. I'll definitely be back next year with my eye on 1st place."

"This was an epic culinary showdown," commented Mike McCloud, president and CEO of WFC. "The amount of collective talent was the best we have ever seen, and it was evident in the results as we saw the tightest scores in our eight-year history."

Texas is the first state franchise of the WFC, and Port Aransas is the statewide partner with WFC. Anyone from Texas who wants to compete at the WFC has to qualify through the Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series, or win through a qualifying event that is part of the Port Aransas sanctioning body franchise.

"The primary intent of why we pursued the designation of official licensed foodie destination and exclusive Team Texas qualifier for WFC, was the fact that we knew we have some of the best chefs in America performing culinary magic at many of our locally owned restaurants," said Jeff Hentz, President and CEO of the Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce. "These results only validate this fact and show the world that Port Aransas is a world-class foodie destination."

For information on the World Food Championships, visit worldfoodchampionships.com.

For information on the Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series, visit texassuperchefs.com.

For listings of island accommodations, restaurants, shopping and activities, visit visitportaransas.com.

