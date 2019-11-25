Port Aransas Conservancy Objects to Commission Meeting in a Tent

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is planning to hold a hearing in a tent in Port Aransas while Port Aransas city leaders are in Washington, D.C. working with FEMA on delays in funding to rebuild the town after suffering significant damage by Hurricane Harvey. The Port Aransas Conservancy strongly objects to holding this meeting when Port Aransas officials won't be present to offer their comments.

Port Aransas Conservancy

The TCEQ hearing on December 3rd is an application by Lone Star Ports for an air quality permit to build an oil export terminal within Port Aransas city limits. Despite being advised that the city's leadership will be in Washington D.C. on that date TCEQ is determined to hold the meeting without them.

The meeting is to be held on December 3, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Port Royal Ocean Resort and Conference Center, 6317 State Highway 361, Port Aransas, TX 78373. The conference center was damaged by Hurricane Harvey so the meeting will be held nearby in a large tent. The city of Port Aransas continues to be bombarded by unwanted industrial development while struggling to rebuild after being decimated by a category 5 hurricane. Apparently, the irony was lost on TCEQ. We plan to protest outside the tent and invite other concerned parties to join us.

The Port Aransas Conservancy is a 501(c)(4) environmental non-profit whose goal is to foster a balance of conservation and economically sustainable uses for Port Aransas and its surrounding neighborhood and waterways while recognizing that our community and economy is dependent on tourism and fisheries within a healthy barrier island coastal ecosystem. Their web site is www.portaransasconservancy.com.

