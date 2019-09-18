Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and DMI Win 2019 Government Experience Award

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Digital Government has honored the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey's (PANYNJ) "Mobile Portals Project" with a 2019 Government Experience Award in the state government experience category. The 3rd annual Government Experience Awards recognize U.S. governments offering citizens increasingly sophisticated digital user experiences.

"The Mobile Portals Project successfully delivers real-time transit data to the more than 17 million residents of New York and New Jersey who travel by train, car and bus," said PANYNJ Chief Technology Officer, Robert Galvin. "We're excited the RidePATH, CrossingTime and MyTerminal apps, as well as the responsive websites for our region's four airports, are being recognized for enhancing the lives of the citizens we serve."

DMI supported the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey in developing three mobile applications for regional train, car and bus travelers. The RidePATH app delivers real-time transit information for PATH train riders. CrossingTime delivers real-time traffic conditions at all six Port Authority bridge and tunnel crossings (George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Bayone Bridge, Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing). My Terminal delivers services information for the Port Authority Bus Terminal, including detailed departure information.

DMI also developed responsive websites for John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Stewart International Airport. Work progressed from concept to deployment in three months.

"This year's results are evidence that state and local government agencies are continuing to grow the sophistication of their digital experiences," said Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer for the Center for Digital Government. "The Government Experience Award winners from this year are not just leveraging innovative tools to amplify their reach, they are also going the extra mile to build a proper foundation to support the future and ensure citizens get the right information at the right time."

"The DMI team supporting PANYNJ should be proud of a job well done," said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "DMI values our partnership with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. We look forward to collaborating on extending these initial capabilities to achieve the agency's long-term mobile portal strategy."

