Port Imperial Neighborhood Continues to Flourish With Opening of Porter Restaurant at RiverHouse 11

WEEHAWKEN, N.J., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roseland Residential Trust, a subsidiary of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI), today announced that Porter, a modern American gastropub offering seasonally-inspired dishes and signature cocktails, is now open on the ground level of the RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial, a luxury residential community in Weehawken, New Jersey. It is the debut concept from co-chefs Christopher Lim and Tara Glick, who met at Marc Forgione's American Cut in Atlantic City.

The new restaurant also includes Porter Provisions, an in-house cafe and bakery that showcases Chef Glick's house made pastries and ice cream and serves La Colombe coffee. Conveniently located steps away from the NY Waterway Port Imperial Ferry Terminal and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, Porter is well-positioned on the edge of the Hudson River, providing seamless access to and from Manhattan and the gorgeous views.

Helmed by Executive Chef Christopher Lim, Porter's dinner menu features a fashioned list of shareable small plates, coal-fired entrees, wood-fired pizzas, and large-format selections. Standout small plates include options like grilled avocado with kaluga caviar, sorrel and yuzu dressing; foie gras butter & toast with white chocolate, gooseberries and almonds; and potato tortelloni with brisket, leeks and black garlic broth. The traditional hand-crafted pizzas bring warmth to the room – and include favorites like the black and white pizza with cauliflower, fior di latte, fontina, and black truffle paste; and the Mott Street with sausage, peperonata, cherry peppers, provolone and aged mozzarella – which are delivered straight from Porter's wood-fired oven to the table.

"We are passionate about bringing people together through the finest ingredients and creative culinary experiences," explained Executive Chef Christopher Lim. "Tara and I are beyond excited to have the opportunity to join this very special community and offer our customers a unique dining experience. We're really looking forward to truly becoming a staple in the neighborhood that is home to many special memories."

Designed by Callison RTKL, Porter boasts a cozy, open dining area with edge wood tables and view of the kitchen. The dining area features a wood-burning pizza oven from Italy, as well as a charcoal-burning Spanish oven. The mood lighting of the bar provides a warm and elegant experience. Porter occupies a 4,000-square-foot space, with seating for up to 45 guests in the main dining room and 55 guests in the spacious bar area. There are an additional 45 seats on the outdoor patio, complete with heat lamps for comfort during the colder months. All COVID-19 safety protocols are in place to ensure the health of all employees and guests, and seating capacity will be in strict accordance with all guidelines from the state of New Jersey.

Porter brings yet another wave of energy to Port Imperial, where Roseland Residential Trust is leading the creation of a $3 billion, 200-acre neighborhood. Roseland is committed to the Port Imperial community, and is currently developing two luxury residential projects set to open in early 2021 — RiverHouse 9 , a 313-unit building in Weehawken adjacent to the new restaurant space, and The Capstone , a 360-unit building in West New York.

Port Imperial has continued to evolve as a sought-after destination, with the acclaimed Chef Marcus Samuelsson recently bringing his signature style and cuisine to Marcus at NoHu Rooftop, a chic rooftop bar and restaurant located at the EnVue, and Chef David Burke bringing his culinary flair as the new Culinary Director at nearby Son Cubano restaurant just north of RiverHouse 11.

"The food and beverage industry has faced its share of challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite that, Port Imperial is very much thriving with new and exciting culinary options," said Marshall B. Tycher, Chairman of Roseland Residential Trust. "It's been a great privilege to witness the evolution of the Port Imperial neighborhood, and we are thrilled to be opening two fantastic new buildings here in just a few months. We look forward to welcoming new residents to this vibrant community and are delighted that Porter is here to serve as an excellent gathering place that will truly be an extension of the residential community."

Porter Provisions, the cafe and bakery that showcases the handcrafted delicacies made fresh daily by Chef Glick is envisioned as a local community hub. It will uniquely offer a selection of grocery items like condiments, jams, sauces, dry pasta, and even cocktail kits. The cafe will also double as a private dining room during dinner hours, with the capacity to host intimate events for up to 27 people.

Executive Pastry Chef Glick, a Jersey Shore native, brings more than 10 years of experience to Porter. She gained her professional experience working in top kitchens like Locanda Verde and Maialino, and eventually joined the opening team at American Cut in Atlantic City. In addition to her work in the kitchen, she also spent two years working on the beverage team at Eataly, immersing herself in the study of wine and spirits. Executive Chef Chris Lim brings more than 20 years of NYC culinary experience across the Hudson River. He previously worked in some of Manhattan's most respected kitchens, including the Michelin-starred Daniel, Bar Boulud, 21 Club, and BLT Steak. From there, he was given the opportunity to join chef Marc Forgione's team as Corporate Chef. Throughout his career, he has collaborated on three cookbooks, made television appearances on Food Network's "Iron Chef," and contributed to various large-scale consumer and charity events.

RiverHouse 11, home to Porter, offers an elevated residential community enviably perched on the edge of the Hudson River in Weehawken. The spacious rental apartments range from studios to 3-bedrooms and feature high-quality, hand-selected appliances, fixtures, and finishes. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities, including a sky terrace with a pool and sundeck, a fully equipped fitness center, a business center with conference rooms, and facilities catering to children and pets.

Porter is located on the ground level of RiverHouse 11 at 1100 Avenue at Port Imperial. The restaurant is open for dinner Sunday through Wednesday, excluding Mondays, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Porter Provisions will eventually be open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., but is beginning with weekend hours only.

