Port Laredo Records $353.94 Billion in 2025 Trade

Port of Entry Posts $14.94 Billion Increase Year Over Year as Laredo Remains the Western Hemisphere's Leading Land Port

LAREDO, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Laredo recorded $353.94 billion in international trade in 2025, marking a $14.94 billion increase over 2024 and reflecting continued strength in cross-border commerce.

The 4.4% year-over-year growth reinforces Port Laredo's position as the Western Hemisphere's leading land port and one of the top three U.S. ports of entry by trade value, according to newly released data according to ustradenumbers.com provided by Worldcity.

Despite shifts in federal trade policy and evolving global trade dynamics that influenced cargo patterns nationwide, Laredo maintained strong momentum across key sectors, including automotive manufacturing, energy products, technology components and consumer goods.

More than 97% of Port Laredo's trade remains directly tied to Mexico, underscoring the region's central role in supporting the United States' largest bilateral trading relationship and the continued integration of North American supply chains.

"This year-over-year growth demonstrates the resilience and strength of our binational economy," said Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño. "Even amid changes in global trade policy and tariff structures, Port Laredo continues to serve as a vital gateway for commerce and a driver of economic growth and supply chain stability for both the United States and Mexico."

Industry analysts noted that while tariff adjustments and international market fluctuations affected overall rankings among U.S. ports in 2025, Laredo's diversified trade base and continued nearshoring trends helped sustain growth and reinforce its long-term competitiveness.

The broader Laredo Customs District, which includes all ports under federal jurisdiction in the region, recorded $481.8 billion in total trade activity in 2025, further illustrating the scale and strategic importance of the Laredo trade corridor.

City officials emphasized that ongoing infrastructure investment, bridge modernization, rail connectivity improvements and enhanced cross-border coordination will remain essential to sustaining long-term growth and strengthening the port's competitive position in North America.

Summit: Port-Laredo will host the in-person Port-Laredo Global Trade Summit '26 on July 13–14, 2026 in Laredo, Texas. Organizers said the event will bring together trade and logistics stakeholders from Mexico and Latin America, along with Europe-based private-sector specialists in international trade and customs matters. The agenda will address USMCA developments, nearshoring trends, and operational compliance and logistics issues tied to cross-border trade.

