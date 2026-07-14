Port Launches the Industry's First Purpose-Built Vibe Coding Experience for Platform Engineering, Enabling Teams to Ship Production-Ready Agentic Workflows in Minutes

Port AI Builder combines deep domain expertise with context-aware development in natural language to deliver agentic SDLC solutions with speed, governance, and operational control

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Port (port.io), the agentic SDLC company, today announced Port AI Builder, the industry's first purpose-built vibe coding experience designed for platform engineering and development teams. It allows teams to create and operate agentic workflows using natural language, with human-in-the-loop review and approval built in. This enables organizations to reliably infuse AI agents across the SDLC while maintaining governance and visibility.

"AI is fundamentally changing how software gets built," said Zohar Einy, Co-founder and CEO of Port. "Everyone is a builder now. Developers and platform teams alike want to create AI agents that eliminate toil, remove bottlenecks, and improve software delivery. Platform teams need to enable builders across the org to reliably contribute agents to the SDLC, on top a foundation that's context-aware, governed, and integrated with their stack. Port delivers that."

Port's Agentic SDLC Platform already provides the context lake, workflow orchestration, agent management, and governance enterprises need to operationalize AI-SDLC. On top of that foundation, the new AI Builder lets teams build and run production-grade agentic workflows in minutes, for use cases like autonomous resolution, AI cost management, and engineering performance tracking - without losing control.

What sets Port AI Builder apart is that it already knows your domain and your organization.

Deep domain skills spanning SRE, DevOps, architecture, security, AI governance, data modeling, and UX are baked in, so it builds like a senior platform engineer from the first prompt. Through Port's Context Lake, it knows each enterprise's organizational context, tooling, and governance controls - producing solutions that fit your stack and processes and that run reliably from day one.

Inspired by Claude, Cursor, and Lovable, Port brings the speed and accessibility of vibe coding to platform engineering with the domain intelligence and context-aware development that modern software delivery demands.

The impact is immediate: Port AI Builder cuts time to value by eliminating the learning curve without risking quality. Teams build and customize SDLC agents faster, in natural language, instead of waiting on specialized expertise. Governance, standardization, and operational controls are built in from the start, so more engineers can contribute confidently without sacrificing reliability, visibility, or control.

"Prompt-driven development is moving from application code into platform engineering itself. Once engineers can define agentic workflows in plain language and run them across the lifecycle, the real differentiator becomes context and governance at scale. Port's agent-based SDLC capabilities reflect this shift," said Jim Mercer, Program Vice President, Software Development, DevOps, and DevSecOps at IDC.

Key Port AI capabilities include:

Natural language development: Chat with Port AI builder to create, customize, and run any Agentic SDLC workflow or platform enhancement.

Chat with Port AI builder to create, customize, and run any Agentic SDLC workflow or platform enhancement. Embedded expert knowledge: Pre-loaded with Port's expertise across SRE, DevOps, architecture, AI governance, security, UX, and more, teams get senior platform engineer judgment from prompt one.

Pre-loaded with Port's expertise across SRE, DevOps, architecture, AI governance, security, UX, and more, teams get senior platform engineer judgment from prompt one. Context-aware development: Port AI Builder reads your services, teams, integrations, and business dependencies to build from real-time organizational context, delivering solutions hardened for production and tightly integrated with your stack from day one.

Port AI Builder reads your services, teams, integrations, and business dependencies to build from real-time organizational context, delivering solutions hardened for production and tightly integrated with your stack from day one. Plan Mode : The AI drafts a plan, asks clarifying questions, and waits for approval before building. Plans are versioned and saved for traceability and governance.

: The AI drafts a plan, asks clarifying questions, and waits for approval before building. Plans are versioned and saved for traceability and governance. AI-assisted onboarding and platform operations: Purpose-built AI automates simplifies setup and ongoing management while maintaining governance and operational consistency.

Purpose-built AI automates simplifies setup and ongoing management while maintaining governance and operational consistency. Open and agnostic: Build natively in Port or plug in existing agents - all governed and visible in one place.

The shift to AI-powered software delivery is accelerating. Gartner® projects that "by 2028, development teams that diligently apply an ensemble of AI-powered tools to the SDLC will achieve 25% to 30% productivity gains,1" and "by 2027, the percentage of platform engineering teams using AI to augment every phase of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) will have increased from 5% to 40%."

Port AI Builder is built for this shift, turning more engineers into builders through an intuitive, self-service experience that enables agentic SDLC workflows at scale without sacrificing control.

Port AI Builder is available on free and paid subscriptions. Sign up at https://auth.getport.io/u/signup/

Learn more about Port AI Builder:

About Port

Port is the Agentic SDLC Platform helping industry leaders like GitHub, Visa, and PwC move to autonomous engineering. Developers and agents collaborate on a shared foundation of unified data and centralized visibility across existing tools. The platform provides the context lake, workflow orchestration, agent management, and governance that teams need to enable AI-SDLC - improving software delivery without losing control. Visit Port.io and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

1Gartner - Emerging Tech: AI Developer Tools Must Span SDLC Phases to Deliver Value, , 29 January 2025

2Gartner - Research Roundup for DevOps, 2026, 4 November 2025

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

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SOURCE Port.io