Port Logistics Group Acquires Whiplash Following 2018 Initial Equity Stake in Ecommerce Tech Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group, one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, today announced its acquisition of Whiplash Merchandising, Inc. , effective immediately. Whiplash brings a flexible, scalable technology platform providing shopping cart integration and full-featured warehouse management system (WMS) and order management system (OMS) capabilities to both emerging and established ecommerce brands.

The move comes just over a year after Port Logistics Group took an ownership interest in Whiplash: since February 2018, Port Logistics Group has fulfilled more than 1.5 million orders using the Whiplash platform and attracted premier online brands, such as goop and Betabrand, which have benefitted from the expanded capabilities in pure-play ecommerce fulfillment.

"The convergence of data, technology and ecommerce has changed the game for logistics and shipping providers," said Greg Morello, president and chief commercial officer of Port Logistics Group. "It's no longer just about fulfilling orders. It's about providing a seamless customer experience from the second a consumer clicks 'buy' to the moment the product arrives in-hand. The acquisition of Whiplash allows us to complement our already robust logistics IT with more complete order management and shopping cart-ecommerce solutions demanded by omnichannel shippers today."

Since its start in 2008 as a port-centered logistics provider, Port Logistics Group has evolved with the retail environment, which today requires comprehensive direct-to-consumer (D2C) capabilities such as greater customization of orders from labeling to packaging and more value-added services than ever before. The acquisition comes on the heels of the company's recent expansion into new facilities and markets, including its opening of a 305,000-square-foot facility in Columbus, Ohio, strategically located for D2C fulfillment to much of the U.S. population.

"By taking the step to bring Whiplash into the Port Logistics Group portfolio, we will immediately expand our capabilities in D2C fulfillment to retailers large and small, accelerate the development of the platform and extend our reach to a much wider base of brands," said James Marks, co-founder and CEO of Whiplash. "We care deeply about the customer experience and believe this move will enable brands to seamlessly match their fulfillment experience with their growth, from startup to full-featured, multi-node distribution."

Port Logistics Group is investing in the technology and software to further drive innovation. Whiplash's ecommerce integration capabilities and OMS software enables seamless and personalized consumer experiences. The ecommerce platform provides full visibility and control of fulfillment operations, including products, customers, inventory and orders and features integrated, discounted parcel shipping. The platform easily integrates with trusted third-party platforms such as Shopify , Returnly , and Magento .

Under Port Logistics Group ownership, Whiplash will continue to operate under its current brand and with its existing leadership team.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.3 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com .

About Whiplash

Whiplash Merchandising Inc. is an ecommerce technology company providing best-in-class integration, order management system (OMS) and warehouse management system (WMS) capabilities to emerging brands. Whiplash enables the digital, omnichannel supply chain with fulfillment technology that transforms complex retail requirements into fail-safe instructions for warehouse employees worldwide. Through its growing partner network, Whiplash-backed facilities are strategically located worldwide. Founded in 2009, Whiplash is based in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit: getwhiplash.com .

SOURCE Port Logistics Group

Related Links

http://www.portlogisticsgroup.com

