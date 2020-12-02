Port Logistics Group Announces New Northeast Regional Office Opening

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group, one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, announced the opening of new regional offices in Secaucus, N.J., to support the company's fast-growing East Coast and national operations. The 21,000 square foot space is centrally located among the company's four N.J. distribution centers (DCs), and within a quarter-mile of its Secaucus DC.

"Our operations have outgrown our current capacity and we required flexible space for our support organization and the associated infrastructure to keep up with the demand we are experiencing in this region and nationwide," said Eva DiCecco, Vice President of Operations for the East Coast. "Early in 2019 we started shifting our focus toward supporting the fast-growing ecommerce sector, requiring more office space for our customer service, IT development and business development teams. This new location will allow for significant future growth."

The new northeast regional office supports all Port Logistics Group's East Coast operations including facilities in New Jersey, Ohio, Savannah, and Jacksonville. In addition, the regional offices will serve as the East Coast headquarters for finance, business development, marketing, IT, software development, and engineering teams.

The offices can comfortably accommodate fifty full-time, socially distanced, employees with ample room to expand national support teams as necessary. The company plans to begin fully utilizing the space at the start of the new year, staggering work-at-home and in-office shifts to ensure a safe work environment.

Port Logistics Group's new Secaucus offices are located less than 30 minutes from the Newark Liberty International Airport and the Port of New York & New Jersey, the nation's largest East Coast port.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com .

SOURCE Port Logistics Group

