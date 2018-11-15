Port Logistics Group Awarded New Contract, Expands to Port of Jacksonville

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group , the nation's leading provider of omnichannel logistics services, today announced it has expanded its scope of services for its long-time customer, a leading school uniform and apparel supplier. The new multi-year contract commenced in January 2019 and also marks Port Logistics Group's expansion into the Port of Jacksonville, Fla. (JAXPORT).

Port Logistics Group has provided fulfillment services for its apparel customer since 2006, and the addition of Jacksonville operations is significant in scope for the breadth and depth of services. "We are providing a dedicated facility solution for our valued, largest U.S. customer while pursuing the opportunity to establish a foothold in another major U.S. port location," said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Port Logistics Group.

Port Logistics Group operates a 283,000 square foot logistics facility in Jacksonville on behalf of the customer, providing a range of transportation, distribution and fulfillment services, including preparation of outbound orders after bulk shipments are received from other U.S. ports that include Miami, Fla. and Savannah, Ga. The Jacksonville warehouse processes orders for wholesale customers and direct-to-consumer orders . Value-added services include re-kitting and quality assurance inspections.

U.S. gateway market expansion

The expansion into operations near JAXPORT represents the fifth U.S. gateway region served by Port Logistics Group. In addition to major operations near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the logistics provider has operations near ports in New York and New Jersey; Savannah, Ga.; and Seattle-Tacoma, Wash. Port Logistics Group's gateway services include drayage, crossdocking, transloading, store delivery transportation and distribution.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group is the nation's leading provider of omnichannel logistics services, including value-added warehousing and distribution, transloading and crossdocking, e-commerce fulfillment and national transportation. With 6.3 million square feet of warehouse space strategically located in and around major North American ports, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com .

