Port Logistics Group Opens New Ypsilanti, Michigan Office

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group , one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, headquartered in City of Industry, Calif., today announced the opening of a new office located in Ypsilanti, Mich. The office is dedicated to the company's Whiplash ecommerce platform serving the dual functions of IT development and national customer service.

Port Logistics Group has experienced significant growth over the last several years and its April 2019 acquisition of ecommerce technology company Whiplash Merchandising Inc. expanded its direct-to-consumer fulfillment capabilities to better serve emerging and small- to medium-sized (SMB) online retailers. The Whiplash solution offers online storefronts real-time inventory, warehouse and order management capabilities, including seamless integration with third-party shopping-cart platforms.

The office opened in July 2019 with a core development and customer service staff from Whiplash. "The new Ypsilanti office supports the accelerated growth of the Whiplash platform in a collaborative, open environment, both for the technology and service teams. Our enhanced customer service team is needed to support the growing numbers of online-only brands that use the Whiplash platform," said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Port Logistics Group.

The Ypsilanti office is led by Mark Dickson, Vice President of Ecommerce Technology at Port Logistics Group, co-founder of Whiplash and its former Chief Technology Officer, and includes a growing development team of software developers, user interface designers and project managers. "We will draw on technology talent from the University of Michigan and the many large corporations with offices in the Detroit area, including Google," Morello said.

"The Whiplash ecommerce group continues to add customers to their partner network and since our acquisition of the company, has attracted significant new deals to Port Logistics Group fulfillment centers in Los Angeles, Seattle, and New Jersey," Morello concluded.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.3 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com .

