Port Logistics Group Promotes Janise Kring to Chief Operations Officer and Valerie Gart to Chief People Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group, one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, headquartered in City of Industry, Calif., today announced two promotions in its executive ranks: Janise Kring to Chief Operations Officer and Valerie Gart to Chief People Officer.

Janise Kring, Chief Operations Officer

Kring has strategic and operational responsibilities for all of the company's warehouse and transportation divisions, across a nationwide footprint of some 18 facilities. She is ultimately responsible for ensuring best-in-class customer service to Port Logistics Group customers.

"I enjoy the challenges of leading our operations teams in such a dynamic field where processes must remain consistent, even as customer requirements change, whether incrementally or pivoting on a dime. While our eyes are on moving shipments and fulfilling orders for goods, our focus on serving customers is always present," Kring said.

Kring's most recent role at the company was Executive Vice President of Operations. Prior to joining Port Logistics Group in 2018, Kring held executive and managerial positions at other logistics providers and two large retailers.

Valerie Gart, Chief People Officer

With a mission to lead in order to empower and engage employees, Gart is responsible for the people strategy at Port Logistics Group. She has oversight of employee development, organizational change, diversity, talent acquisition and performance management programs at the company.

"I very much look forward to leading the people strategy as Port Logistics Group continues to adapt and grow in these unprecedented times of change. It's been rewarding to lead a talented team of HR professionals and integrate the learnings of change into our people strategies while helping to shape the company culture," Gart said.

Gart's most recent role at the company was Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Prior to joining Port Logistics Group in 2018, Valerie held executive human resources roles at privately-owned distribution and real estate development organizations.

"Our business has seen remarkable changes over the past year given the rise of ecommerce and as we continue to grow organically and through acquisitions," said Jeff Wolpov, Chief Executive Officer at Port Logistics Group. "The core functions of hiring and retaining the industry's best people and then operating in a dynamic environment have taken on an ever more important role in our business, and these promotions are a reflection of that importance."



About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com.

