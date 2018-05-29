Port Logistics Group to Co-Exhibit with Whiplash at the 2018 Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition

IRCE 2018 is expected to draw nearly 10,000 attendees and 3,100 retail companies to the four-day event which features 130 conference sessions and more than 600 exhibitors.

Earlier this year, Port Logistics Group, the nation's leading provider of omnichannel logistics services, and Whiplash, an e-commerce technology company providing advanced fulfillment solutions and best-in-class shopping cart integration capabilities to emerging brands, partnered to expand their offerings in direct-to-consumer fulfillment . The partnership solidified Port Logistics Group's leadership position in omnichannel fulfillment by expanding its capabilities from traditional retail warehousing and distribution to include Whiplash's expertise in e-commerce, rendering real-time visibility into the order management and fulfillment process.

"IRCE is a premier e-commerce conference and we look forward to demonstrating our complete omnichannel capabilities to the diverse IRCE audience, which ranges from sophisticated big box retailers to emerging, online-only brands," said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Port Logistics Group.

"We are excited to expand our network at IRCE and show retailers our e-commerce integration capabilities and latest order management system (OMS) software that enables them to offer a truly seamless customer experience," said James Marks, Co-founder and CEO of Whiplash, adding, "Our partnership with Port Logistics Group allows us to not only power the emerging brands we've always supported, but to serve some of the largest retailers and best-run warehousing and distribution facilities with our advanced e-commerce solutions."

Visit booth #1809 at IRCE 2018 to discover the latest in e-commerce fulfillment technology with both video and live demonstrations of the Whiplash platform.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group is the nation's leading provider of omnichannel logistics services, including value-added warehousing and distribution, transloading and crossdocking, e-commerce fulfillment and national transportation. With 5.7 million square feet of warehouse space strategically located in and around major North American ports, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information, visit: https://www.portlogisticsgroup.com/ .

About Whiplash

Whiplash Merchandising Inc. is an e-commerce technology company providing best-in-class integration, order management system (OMS) and warehouse management system (WMS) capabilities to emerging brands. Whiplash enables the digital, omnichannel supply chain with fulfillment technology that transforms complex retail requirements into fail-safe instructions for warehouse employees worldwide. Through its growing partner network, Whiplash-backed facilities are strategically located worldwide. Founded in 2009, Whiplash is based in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit: https://www.getwhiplash.com/ .

