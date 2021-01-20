Port Logistics Group welcomes Happy Returns to their Whiplash Partnership Integrations Network

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group (PLG), one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services is announcing its new partnership with returns management provider Happy Returns, adding to its rapidly expanding Whiplash partner integration network.

This partnership caters to growing consumer expectations for a straightforward online returns process, as well the new-found reliance on ecommerce brought about by the in-store retail restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pairing of Whiplash's seamless integration capabilities and Happy Returns' nationwide box-free return drop off network makes for an intuitive and affordable approach to reverse logistics.

"Effective returns management has never been more important for merchant profitability," said David Sobie co-founder and CEO of Happy Returns. "More online shopping means more returns, and greater demand for box free return drop off in order to satisfy shoppers and reduce costs for merchants."

While no retailer enjoys dealing with an influx of returns, this process has become a significant touchpoint for consumers in recent years - brand loyalty in ecommerce is increasingly dictated by whether merchants can respond effectively to this less-than-desirable outcome.

"The post-purchase customer experience is often regarded as an afterthought in ecommerce, meaning it's not unusual for consumers to feel let down by complex or unwieldy returns processes," says Ryan Powell, Senior Vice President, Whiplash. "Naturally, this isn't good for merchants' retention rates."

"That's why we're really excited to partner with Happy Returns and to aid retailers in providing the best possible returns management experience for their brand. With the backing of their return portal software, drop off network and efficient reverse logistics, Happy Returns will help Whiplash to make the process more seamless than ever."

About Happy Returns

Happy Returns provides the operating system for ecommerce returns, including return portal software, a return drop off network and integrated reverse logistics. Shoppers are able to return online purchases box free for an immediate refund or exchange at over 2,500 Return Bars nationwide. All items bulk-ship inside eco-friendly, reusable boxes—leveraging low carrier rates and aggregated shipping to create economies of scale—to Happy Returns' regional Return Hubs, where they are sorted, dispositioned, and processed. Merchants using Happy Returns' full offering average 20% cost savings, a 94 NPS, 50% program adoption, and up to 2X higher exchange rates. For more information, visit www.happyreturns.com.



About Whiplash Merchandising Inc.

Port Logistics Group (PLG), one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, announced its acquisition of Whiplash Merchandising, Inc in April of 2019. Now a PLG company, Whiplash Merchandising Inc. is an ecommerce technology company providing best-in-class integration, order management system (OMS) and warehouse management system (WMS) capabilities to emerging brands. Whiplash enables the digital, omnichannel supply chain with fulfillment technology that transforms complex retail requirements into fail-safe instructions for warehouse employees worldwide. For more information, visit: www.whiplashfulfillment.com.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com.

SOURCE Port Logistics Group

