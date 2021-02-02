Port Logistics Group Wins National Fulfillment Contract with Rad Power ® Bikes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group, one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, headquartered in City of Industry, Calif., today announced that it was awarded a multi-year logistics contract to provide national fulfillment and transportation services for Rad Power® Bikes, an electrical bike (ebike) brand.

Rad Power Bikes sought a best-in-class 3PL to streamline its fulfillment operations and consolidate inventory in one location as the first phase of a nationwide fulfillment strategy. Under the multi-year contract, Port Logistics Group is providing direct-to-consumer (D2C) fulfillment for Rad Power Bikes, including small-parcel shipping nationwide from its Sumner, Wash. distribution center, located near Seattle and 30 miles from the Port of Tacoma.

"We're excited to support such a major rising brand headquartered and integrated in the Seattle area, given our long history in the Seattle market. As a digitally native bike brand, Rad Power Bikes has the challenge of shipping bikes and wagons which are very large items to their end consumers in a timely, economical manner," said Brian Weinstein, Vice President of Business Development at Port Logistics Group.

"Rad Power Bikes has seen massive growth every year since the company was founded, and as demand and interest for ebikes has surged, we needed the ability to scale quickly," said Mike McBreen, Chief Operating Officer at Rad Power Bikes. "With a Seattle presence and a nationwide operation, PLG was a clear choice for a fulfillment partner that allows us to deliver an unrivaled customer experience."

Port Logistics Group brings a strong account team to fast-growing Rad Power Bikes. As a phase two, the logistics provider will further enhance national distribution efficiencies by locating ebike inventory across multiple nodes. The plan also calls for centralized distribution of Rad Power Bike parts and accessories, drawing on the Port Logistics Group in-house team of small-parcel specialists. Both strategies will support Rad Power Bikes' customer experience by ensuring bikes, parts and accessories arrive as soon as possible to the end consumer.

The nationwide fulfillment solution is powered by PLG's Whiplash Ecommerce Platform, which combines advanced inventory management logic for multi-node shipping with best-in-class order management, visibility and customer experience tools for the Rad Power Bike team.

About Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes is the largest ebike brand in North America. Founded in 2007, the global consumer direct company boasts a full lineup of affordable ebikes and accessories that are changing the way people and goods move. The company designs all of its products in-house at its Seattle headquarters and operates international offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Utrecht, the Netherlands. The team of passionate ebike enthusiasts, product designers, and entrepreneurs create ebikes that are built for everything and priced for everyone. For more information, visit: www.radpowerbikes.com.

About Whiplash Merchandising Inc.

Port Logistics Group (PLG), one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, announced its acquisition of Whiplash Merchandising, Inc in April of 2019. Now a PLG company, Whiplash Merchandising Inc. is an ecommerce technology company providing best-in-class integration, order management system (OMS) and warehouse management system (WMS) capabilities to emerging brands. Whiplash enables the digital, omnichannel supply chain with fulfillment technology that transforms complex retail requirements into fail-safe instructions for warehouse employees worldwide. For more information, visit: www.whiplashfulfillment.com.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com.

