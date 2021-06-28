PORT Network: The First dApp to Harness Sustainable Processing Power for Both Cloud and Volunteer Computing

DUSSELDORF, Germany, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an ever-increasing demand for computing power, PORT Network launches the first dApp to merge both Cloud and Volunteer computing on the blockchain.

The demand for increased computing power is growing at an exponential rate. Industries such as IoT, Pharmaceutical, AI, 3D Image Processing and Deep Learning all require huge bandwidth in a non-restrictive and cost-efficient approach.

PORT Network

This is where PORT Network seeks to break new ground. PORT Network is the first decentralized P2P application which unites both Cloud and Volunteer computing on the blockchain.

Unused computational power from individuals and businesses can be sold for the native token, PORT. Private and Corporate companies can then purchase this unused resource to increase their bandwidth and computing power. In short, PORT not only incentivizes sustainable resource sharing but allows enterprises to focus their energies on building.

This allows corporations, often in scientific fields, the extra computing power needed to perform intricate calculations at high speed in a fraction of the time compared to in-house computers. The PORT Network offers a scalable solution and consumers can purchase as little or as much power as required. The opportunities and savings this creates are enormous with the benefits being tangible across all industries and sectors.

"Sustainable energy is the future," said CEO Janusz Siuda. He continued:

"The PORT Network utilizes unused computing power. This gives consumers both the extra power when needed but also helps to create an environment-friendly ecosystem."

The Benefits of PORT Network

Anyone with idle CPU Power and/or Storage can earn PORT tokens, which will be redeemable for additional computing power or traded on Exchanges

Kind to the planet: PORT uses pre-existing computing power which is a must in today's eco-conscious world, instead of generating new and unnecessary power

High-Performance Computing consumers can purchase PORT and implement this enhanced power to their own systems quickly and in a cost-effective manner

Provides a far less expensive alternative to existing, cumbersome cloud services

Upcoming/Roadmap

Q3 2021 will see the launch of the platform's native PORT Token Sale, where PORT will be available for purchase for later use within the platform.

Q4 2021: Software Launch. PORT Listed on DEXs & CEXs allowing token holders the ability to trade PORT on exchanges.

Q1 2022: TV advertising campaign and continued online marketing presence once the Token Sale is complete.

PORT Token Sale

Currently ongoing is the PORT Token Sale. PORT Network have made available 50,000,000 PORT tokens of the 100,000,000 in existence to be sold in a stage-based deployment. PORT Network have set a hard cap of 22,500,000 USD, and the token sale will run until Q4 of 2021.

