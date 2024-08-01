Port Newark Container Terminal Adopts 20 Propane-Powered Tractors, Receives National Sustainability Award

The Energy for Everyone Hero Award recognizes Port Newark Container Terminal's initiative to add near-zero emissions propane-powered port tractors to the fleet.

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Newark Container Terminal (PNCT) has added 20 propane-powered terminal tractors to its fleet, significantly advancing its commitment to sustainable operations. This strategic move aligns with PNCT's dedication to reducing emissions and enhancing operational efficiency at one of the busiest container ports in the United States.

The new propane-powered tractors are significantly cleaner than diesel-powered models, the most common fuel source currently used in ports. These vehicles, manufactured by MAFI and powered by PSI's ultra-low nitrogen oxide (NOx) 8.8-liter propane engines, emit 99 percent less NOx, near zero particulate matter, 51 percent less total hydrocarbons, and 14 percent less lifecycle carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions compared to their diesel counterparts. In real-world testing at the port, the vehicles also demonstrated enough power to easily handle operations without loss of power.

"We are impressed with the performance and environmental benefits of the propane-powered tractors," said Charlie Ferlisi, director of engineering and equipment services at PNCT. "Propane is efficient, powerful, and clean, making it an environmentally safe choice for our operations. This transition not only helps us reduce emissions but also supports our longshoremen by providing a safer and healthier work environment."

"Sustainability is a core priority at the Port Authority, as evidenced by our ambitious commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 while paving the way for our operating partners to achieve the same goal," said Mike Bozza, deputy port director at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. "We applaud the addition of these sustainable yard tractors at Port Newark Container Terminal. Innovative initiatives like these are critical in our mission to reduce emissions and tackle the existential threat of climate change."

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the port to celebrate the new vehicles, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) awarded PNCT with the Energy for Everyone Hero award. The national non-profit organization, which promotes clean energy initiatives, honored PNCT for prioritizing the environment, the health of its port workers, and the wellbeing of the community and surrounding marine ecosystem by adopting the clean port tractors.

"The decision to adopt propane-powered terminal tractors exemplifies Port Newark Container Terminal's forward-thinking in energy efficiency and sustainability," said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO for PERC. "Their smart choice not only boosts operational performance but also underscores the vital importance of reducing emissions for a clean future. This initiative is a beacon for other ports to follow, highlighting the profound impact that innovative energy solutions can have on both environmental and economic fronts."

In addition to clean and powerful performance, the propane port tractors are also expected to reduce fuel and operating costs. Propane provides vehicle owners with the lowest total cost-of-ownership. It's also a portable and reliable energy source, which can keep operations running even if the electric grid goes down. This added layer of resiliency provides extra assurance that PNCT remains efficient as one of the nation's busiest ports.

For more information about how propane is used at ports, visit Propane.com/Ports.

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.

About PNCT

Port Newark Container Terminal (PNCT) located in Port Newark, New Jersey occupies 272 acres, handling more than 1.6 million twenty-foot equivalent containers annually that generates tens of billions in economic activity for the region. PNCT is committed to providing environmentally sustainable initiatives through their equipment replacement program and 7.2 MW Solar energy generation project.

