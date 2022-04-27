ORLANDO, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated all-things-travel event, "Port of Go!" is being rescheduled for its inaugural showing. Due to some of the ramifications brought on by the current pandemic, the new consumer expo is moving from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL on May 21 and 22, 2022, to a new venue, date, and time. The new information on this adjustment will be chronicled in the next few weeks.

“Port of Go!”- International Destination & Travel Expo to be Rescheduled

"The challenges wrought about from Covid-19 on the entire travel industry in so many ways has given us pause to readjust our event footprint to an easier, convenient, and safe manner. We're looking to continue our endeavor of matching travel marketing managers and organizations with consumers who are thirsty to purchase goods, products and services for all types of travel; especially from great markets that are showing rapid population growth and development," states R. Stan Kelly, President of Othal Partners, LLC and creators of "Port of Go!"

Believed to have various facets of innovative offerings, the "Port of Go!" will feature platforms for partnerships with many national and international travel entities. "Our goal is to focus on connecting consumers to all that is travel, including wine & food, fashion, live entertainment, and more. We're family friendly and also looking to encourage partnerships with organizations that need employees in key markets," furthers Kelly.

All organizations that would be interested in touring with the "Port of Go!" may find more information on the expo by visiting: www.pog-partnershipandparticipationkit.com . Individuals may also stay up to date with the event by subscribing to the newsletter "Gallivant Greater" when visiting the website www.portofgo.com . Othal Partners will also be presenting its marquee soiree, the "Sips WineFest." Not only has it featured wines from all over the world and live smooth jazz, it has showcased sponsors such as Ferrari, Bentley, Lamborghini, Maserati, Rolls Royce, and other uber luxury brands.

About Othal Partners, LLC

In business for nearly 31 years, Othal Partners, LLC is a creative marketing, advertising, and event design and management firm headquartered in Central Florida. Its primary focus has been in the development and management of events in women's empowerment, health, barbeque, wine & food, men's awareness, employment, and travel & tourism. For more information on Othal Partners, LLC, please visit www.othalpartners.com .

Contact:

R. Stan Kelly

[email protected]

321-303-5924

SOURCE Othal Partners, LLC