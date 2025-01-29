Port of Lake Charles Selects Harbour Mastery and NetSuite to Transform its Maritime Operations

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour Mastery, a leading provider of maritime enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and an Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network partner, today announced that the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana — the 10th busiest port district in the United States — has selected Harbour Mastery and NetSuite to simplify its complex port, terminal, and multimodal operations.

Located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the Port of Lake Charles operates a critical transportation hub that spans 203 square miles and includes the Calcasieu Ship Channel, a 36-mile inland waterway that extends into the Gulf of Mexico and serves as a breakbulk, specialty, and project cargo gateway. Known as "America's Energy Corridor," the port is the world's top liquified natural gas (LNG) export hub and plays a strategic role in global energy and industrial logistics. To help enhance business efficiency, Port of Lake Charles will use the i-Seaports SuiteApp to gain real-time visibility across operations and promote collaboration among port stakeholders, including administrators, employees, customers, vendors, and partners.

"We're honored to help the Port of Lake Charles, a cornerstone of the global supply chain and energy sector," said George Walters, CEO, Harbour Mastery. "By combining Harbour Mastery's maritime expertise and functionality, and NetSuite's integrated cloud business system, the port will be able to achieve new levels of efficiency and innovation – helping to set the stage for a smarter, more agile future."

The Port of Lake Charles aims to optimize cargo management, vessel scheduling, and multimodal logistics to support sustainable growth and operational excellence. It joins other U.S. and international ports—including Port Tampa Bay, Port Canaveral, the Port of Galveston, and Puerto Bahia, Colombia—in embracing Harbour Mastery's advanced maritime management solutions.

About Harbour Mastery

For over 30 years, Harbour Mastery (harbourmastery.com) has been a premier developer of maritime ERP solutions. As a NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network partner since 2007, it has offered fully integrated seaport, marina, and multimodal logistics management systems. Harbour Mastery helps transform maritime operations into efficient digital enterprises, enabling clients to scale seamlessly with Oracle NetSuite's powerful cloud technology.

About Port of Lake Charles

The Port of Lake Charles, located in southwest Louisiana, is one of the nation's leading deepwater seaports, ranked among the top in the U.S. for total tonnage. Strategically positioned on the Gulf of Mexico and connected to major inland waterways, the port serves as a vital hub for global trade, handling diverse cargo including petrochemicals, agricultural products, and industrial materials.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

