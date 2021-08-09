Port of Mattawa's Sentinel Gap Industrial Park Strongly Positioned for Food & Beverage Processing and Fresh Produce Packing

MATTAWA, Wash., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port of Mattawa's Sentinel Gap Industrial Park, which is located about one mile north of Mattawa, WA, is strongly positioned to attract agricultural related industries, such as food & beverage processing and fresh produce packing.

In particular, the Sentinel Gap Industrial Park has the following land and infrastructure:

Aerial Photo of Sentinel Gap Industrial Park in the Port of Mattawa Map of Sentinel Gap Industrial Park in the Port of Mattawa

87 acres of flat easily buildable greenfield land with eleven (11) lots available

These available lots are all zoned for fresh produce packing, and food or beverage processing

Low-cost hydroelectricity from Grant County PUD

Water and wastewater discharge connections from the Port of Mattawa

High speed fiber optic connections

Additionally, Grant County Fire District 8 recently opened a modern new 18,000 square ft. fire hall at the north end of Sentinel Gap Industrial Park.

The Port of Mattawa is well-situated for fresh produce packing and food/beverage processing as it is located in southwest Grant County on the Columbia River in Washington State and is the closest inland port in central/eastern Washington State to the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma.

Grant County is the top agricultural production county in Washington State, and the Mattawa area is a major producer of wine grapes, apples, cherries, potatoes and onions and other high-value irrigated crops in Grant County.

As a result, the Port of Mattawa offers ideal sites for food & beverage processors, fresh produce packing companies, wineries, cold storage facilities, and is a prime location for agribusiness companies because of its central location in Washington State near other major irrigated agricultural production areas including the Columbia Basin, the Yakima Valley, Tri-Cities, and the Wenatchee Valley.

The Port of Mattawa has continued to upgrade its infrastructure and recently received capital budget funding from the Washington State Legislature to help expand and improve its Wastewater Treatment System to accommodate the increasing growth of the wine grape crushing/bulk wine-making industry in central Washington as well as support other food & beverage processing in the Mattawa area.

In fact, the Port of Mattawa has become a major production area for bulk wine in Washington State. The State of Washington is the nation's second largest wine producer, with over 1,000 wineries and an economic impact of $8.4 billion. Washington State's wine production has more than doubled over the past two decades.

The Port of Mattawa is also very close to Interstate 90 and enjoys some of lowest-cost electricity in the United States from Grant County PUD and the utility's two nearby hydroelectric dams.

The greater Mattawa area (Mattawa, Desert Aire, Beverly, etc.) is one of the faster growing rural communities in Washington State and has a population of nearly 10,000 people. Additionally, Mattawa is only about a one-hour drive from several major communities in central Washington such as Moses Lake, Othello, Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, Yakima, Sunnyside, and Ellensburg, which have metropolitan statistical areas (MSA's) with a combined population of nearly 1 million people.

For more information, please contact Lars Leland of the Port of Mattawa at [email protected] or 509-761-9734.

SOURCE Port of Mattawa