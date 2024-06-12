Port of Nevada™ Adds Direct Intermodal Service to Major West Coast Port

IRG, Union Pacific Railroad, the CMA CGM Group, and Port of Oakland collaborate, offering efficient, environmentally conscious international shipping

FERNLEY, Nev., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port of Nevada™, a 224-acre, inland port operation and intermodal ramp in Northern Nevada, owned and developed by Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), will now offer intermodal service for imports and exports between Fernley and the Port of Oakland. This venture is the result of their collaboration with Union Pacific Railroad, the CMA CGM Group, and the Port of Oakland.

The first containers arrive for transload at the Port of Nevada. Port of Nevada and IRG team members pose for pictures during the project kickoff celebration for the intermodal inland port site. Aerial view of Port of Nevada kickoff event on June 11th. Nearly 100 partners and community members attended the celebration.

"Direct rail access between Reno and the West Coast significantly increases the amount of cargo freight that can be shipped," said Stuart Lichter, President of the Port of Nevada and IRG. "This collaborative venture will provide our clients with a more efficient, reliable, and environmentally sensitive way to transport goods."

The Port of Nevada™ offers a full-service rail facility on the property which is connected to Union Pacific's reliable network. Rail operations include bulk commodity and intermodal transloading and storage of multiple commodities. In addition, there are multiple opportunities for build to suits and on-site storage.

The direct rail access to the port will create many opportunities for savings, efficiencies, supply chain options, and sustainability for Port of Nevada customers.

The CMA CGM Group, a global player of sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, is Port of Nevada's exclusive ocean carrier partner through 2024. This collaboration provides worldwide connectivity to Asia and Europe.

With the businesses experiencing the impact of supply chain challenges in recent years and consistently with traversing the frequently weather or traffic impacted Interstate 80 corridor, the draw to rail becomes more attractive.

Clients utilizing rail can expect to decrease their carbon footprint and become less impacted by road conditions, trucking regulations, and carbon emissions. According to Union Pacific, transporting by rail is also very efficient and cost-effective; approximately one ton of rail cargo can be transported nearly 400 miles on just one gallon of diesel fuel. In addition, trains account for only 2% of all transportation-relation greenhouse gas emissions, while medium- and heavy-duty trucks account for nearly 25%.

Further support from Reno's local economic development experts at Northern Nevada Development Authority (NNDA) and the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), provide companies with the tools they need to thrive.

"This project is a very unique opportunity for those looking to expand in the Reno market," said Taylor Adams, EDAWN CEO. "The coastal connectivity IRG is providing is something companies need in Western Nevada, and we will do all we can to support the project's continued growth throughout the region."

"We are very excited to support the IRG inland port project," said Jeff Sutich, Executive Director of the NNDA. "As a federally designated Tech Hub, focused on onshoring businesses to Nevada, this site is in a prime position to support advanced manufacturing companies that will be expanding to the State."

For more information about the Port of Nevada and our services, visit portofnevada.com

About Port of Nevada

Located 25 minutes from Reno and FTZ ready, the Port of Nevada is an inland port operation includes a full-service intermodal and rail facility with switching, potential 24/7 transloading, chassis service, storage of multiple commodities (including liquids, dry bulk, and dimensional materials), onsite truck scale and other rail infrastructure.

Learn more at www.portofnevada.com.

About IRG

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges.

Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

About Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland generates vital economic activity, community benefits and environmental innovation, as the Port decarbonizes its operations for a cleaner and greener future. Along with its partners, the Port supports 98,345 jobs in the region and $174 billion in annual economic activity. The Port oversees Oakland International Airport, the Oakland Seaport and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility. The Port of Oakland is Everyone's Port!

Connect with the Port of Oakland and Oakland International Airport through Facebook and Twitter, or with the Port on LinkedIn, YouTube, and at www.portofoakland.com/.

About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global player of sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world across five continents, with a fleet of around 620 vessels. In 2023, it carried a total of 21.8 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a global logistics provider that delivered 522,000 tonnes of air cargo and more than 22 million tonnes of inland freight cargo, and its CMA CGM AIR CARGO division, the CMA CGM Group is constantly innovating to offer its customers a comprehensive, increasingly efficient range of new maritime, overland and air shipping and logistics solutions.

Firmly committed to the energy transition in shipping and a pioneer in the use of alternative fuels, the CMA CGM Group has set a Net Zero Carbon target for 2050.

Every year, the Group supports thousands of children through its CMA CGM Foundation, with initiatives to promote education and equal opportunity for all. The CMA CGM Foundation also responds to humanitarian crises requiring urgent action by calling on the Group's shipping and logistics expertise to deliver humanitarian supplies around the world.

Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 155,000 people worldwide, of which around 6,000 in Marseille where its head office is located.

www.cmacgm-group.com.

For more information, contact:

Lauren Crumrine | Vice President Marketing

IRG/Port of Nevada

614-562-9252

[email protected]

