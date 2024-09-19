Port of Nevada™ Awarded $6.1 M in Grant Funding to Continue Development Plans, Secures Construction Agreement

Sustainable Inland Port Poised to Begin Construction

FERNLEY, Nev., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port of Nevada™, a 224-acre, inland port operation and intermodal ramp in Northern Nevada, owned and developed by Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), is proud to announce the project has recently executed a construction agreement with ARCO National Construction, the Ohio Valley division. ARCO, a leader in the design-build industry, with more than 30 years of experience and offices in over 40 major markets, has begun work on the design and permitting phases for a roughly 291,680 square foot industrial building on site.

Project Concept Drawing Project Rendering

"The ARCO team is incredibly grateful for another partnership with IRG and the opportunity to work together," said ARCO's Operating Partner, Jenna Martini. "We look forward to a successful project completion and a lasting relationship with IRG and the Port of Nevada!"

In addition, the project has been awarded $6.1 M from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant. The successful award was made possible by a partnership with Northern Nevada Development Authority (NNDA), which submitted the application with enthusiastic support from the State of Nevada and Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

"The Port of Nevada continues to be at the forefront of economic development in Nevada," said Stuart Lichter, President of the Port of Nevada and IRG. "The executed construction agreement coupled with the grant funds will facilitate the site's growth, producing a sustainable project with long-term, positive impact."

According to a press release, RAISE awarded $1.8 billion for 148 projects across the country. The Port of Nevada project is one of three grant recipients in Nevada.

In May, the project announced its inaugural intermodal cargo delivery from the Port of Oakland had arrived, highlighting a direct connection to the west coast port along Union Pacific's reliable rail network.

The Port of Nevada supports businesses experiencing the impact of supply chain challenges in recent years, providing a more efficient, reliable, and environmentally sensitive way to transport goods.

www.portofnevada.com

About Port of Nevada

Located 25 minutes from Reno and FTZ ready, the Port of Nevada is an inland port operation includes a full-service intermodal and rail facility with switching, potential 24/7 transloading, chassis service, storage of multiple commodities (including liquids, dry bulk, and dimensional materials), onsite truck scale and other rail infrastructure.

www.portofnevada.com

About ARCO National Construction

ARCO is a leader in the design-build industry, with more than 30 years of experience and offices in 40+ major markets. As the #3 design-build construction firm in the United States, ARCO offers the strength and presence of a national builder with the personalized attention of a small company. ARCO provides clients with complete, turnkey project delivery from site selection to building turnover. ARCO's qualified team of engineers, project managers, superintendents and architects are capable of designing and building the most demanding projects anywhere in the country. ARCO National Construction- Ohio Valley Company is located in Cincinnati, Ohio.

www.arcoohiovalley.com

