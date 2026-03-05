Port of Nevada™/ARCO Team Hits Major Development Milestones

Alongside the efforts of partner, ARCO National Construction, the project has successfully achieved development milestones including ground grading, laid foundations, and concrete tilt walls erected in place. This signals the approaching completion of the initial construction efforts with the space estimated to be ready for occupancy in Fall 2026.

Owned and developed by IRG, the new building will feature 25 loading docks, 4 drive in ramps, up to 32' clear height, 50' x 54' column spacing, 104 trailer stalls, and 143 parking spots. The site sits along U.S. Highway 50 and is 40 minutes from Reno. With 5 – 80 acres available for future development and the potential to establish an FTZ, it has excellent infrastructure for growth.

"The vision for the Port of Nevada is coming to life, fulfilling our mission to provide a more efficient, reliable, and environmentally sensitive way to transport goods," said Justin Lichter, Chief Investment Officer of IRG. "Between supply chain and weather-related challenges in the region, the project provides a needed solution to keep businesses moving."

Transporting nearly 300,000 tons of freight in 2025, The Port of Nevada's on-site transload business has been able to increase efficiencies for its customers and help stabilize the regional supply chain. The service provides intermodal cargo connectivity from the Port of Oakland along Union Pacific's reliable rail network.

"Companies looking to utilize the new building or construct a custom build to suit facility on site gain a distinct advantage in their supply chain by utilizing the rail heavyweight corridors," said Lichter. "This means direct access to rail allows them to max out the container weights and avoid assessorial charges associated with conventional trucking methods. The right user could see over 30% savings in their supply chain cost."

About Port of Nevada

Located 25 minutes from Reno and FTZ ready, the Port of Nevada is an inland port operation includes a full-service intermodal and rail facility with switching, potential 24/7 transloading, chassis service, storage of multiple commodities (including liquids, dry bulk, and dimensional materials), onsite truck scale and other rail infrastructure. The project has been awarded $6.1 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant and won various other awards.

About ARCO National Construction

ARCO National Construction is a premier, full-service design-build general contractor with more than 30 years of experience providing clients with complete project delivery throughout the United States. Our professional, qualified team of engineers, project managers, superintendents, and architects is capable of designing and building the most demanding construction projects anywhere in the country. We pride ourselves in offering the best, most cost-effective, single-source, turnkey solutions and adding value to every project.

